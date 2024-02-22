Global dairy sector grows at 2%, India's grows at 6%: PM Modi





Highlighting that the turnover of India's dairy sector has crossed 10 lakh crore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday addressing the golden jubilee celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) in Ahmedabad, on Thursday said that the Indian dairy sector is growing at a faster pace than the global dairy sector. While the global dairy sector is growing at just 2 per cent, India's dairy sector is growing at 6 per cent, PM Modi told a gathering of nearly a lakh farmers at the Narendra Stadium Modi in Ahmedabad. The Prime Minister also launched five dairy projects in Gujarat worth over 1,200 crore, including a dairy plant set up in Navi Mumbai by Bharuch Dairy. Read also : Green Future of Agriculture: The Role of AI in Promoting Healthy Livestock and a Sustainable Planet Prime Minister Modi said it was women power that was largely driving India's `10 lakh crore dairy sector. If the total turnover of the cumulative production of wheat, paddy and sugarcane is taken into account, it does not equate to the `10 lakh crore turnover of the dairy sector in India, said the Prime Minister. Amul, which aims to double its processing capabilities in the next five years, is expected to aim to become the world's largest dairy company as soon as possible. Highlighting how Amul represents trust, people's cooperation and farmers' strength, Prime Minister Modi said Amul is a great example of coordination between the government and cooperative bodies. It is thanks to such efforts that we are the largest milk producers in the world. Around 8 million people are directly connected to the Indian dairy sector. Over the past 10 years, the country's milk production has increased by 60 percent; the per capita availability of milk has increased by 40 percent, the Prime Minister said. Read also : After the success of the dairy sector, Amul is on the right track to ensure green energy for India Praising the farmers associated with GCMMF, Prime Minister Modi said the sapling planted 50 years ago by the farmers of Gujarat has taken the form of a huge tree, whose branches have spread to the stranger. After India's independence, many brands were created, but none are like Amul, he added. Prime Minister Modi said his government aims to eliminate foot-and-mouth disease by 2030 that has caused several livestock deaths and losses of Indian farmers in the past. Previous governments at the Center used to view rural needs in pieces. Our goal is to see how the life of a small farmer improves; the limits of breeding are increasing; The health of livestock is improving and how production of honey bees and fish can be encouraged in villages, he explained. In our cabinet meeting which was held till late night yesterday, we decided to bring changes in the National Livestock Mission. We have made announcements to save native cattle breeds, provide financial assistance to help turn barren land into pasture, and reduce livestock insurance premiums. These decisions will help increase the number of cattle and the income of breeders, he added. SHARE Copy link

E-mail

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit Published on February 22, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/agri-business/worlds-dairy-sector-growing-at-2-indias-at-6-pm-modi/article67873680.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos