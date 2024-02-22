Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Inauguration of advanced Indonesian ministers for the remaining term for the period 2019-2024, at the State Palace, DKI Jakarta Province, February 21, 2024

Press Statement by President Joko Widodo After the Inauguration of Indonesian Advanced Cabinet Ministers for the remaining duration of the mandate for the period 2019-2024, February 21, 2024

Journalist

Sir, after choosing Mas AHY and Pak Hadi as Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, what are your hopes? What are the thoughts and hopes for the future?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, I think that the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs [Menteri Koordinasi Bidang Politik, Hukum dan Keamanan] we know he was the commander [TNI], I think that to deal with issues related to politics, law and security, I am very, very ready. And earlier I ordered several things related to security and order, as well as supporting investments that will enter Indonesia. I think that's it.

Journalist

Sir, there is already coordination with the PDIP [Partai Demokrasi Indonesia Perjuangan] by entering the name of Mas AHY as minister, sir?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

How?

Journalist

Is there any coordination with the PDIP, sir? Was there any communication with the PDIP when they wanted to take Mas AHY to the cabinet, sir?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

So, firstly, it is a matter linked to the Minister of ATR/BPN [Agraria dan Tata Ruang/Kepala Badan Pertanahan Nasional] Mas Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono. We know that he is, first and foremost, the general chairman of the Democratic Party. He is also an alumnus of Military Academy (AKMIL), also trained at Nanyang University, Harvard University, Webster University. I don't think I would hesitate to give a place to the Ministry of ATR/BPN because it is a question of management, I think it is very, very ready.

Journalist

Earlier you asked for this year to be over, sir. You asked for the land certificate to be completed this year, that is the objective HowPak?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

I said three things to the BPN minister. First, regarding electronic certificates, we must encourage them to be more massive. Second, the goals for HGU [Hak Guna Usaha] carbon trading Those related to the PYP will be completed immediately because many people want to participate. The third is linked to the objective of 120 million PTSL [Pendaftaran Tanah Sistematis Lengkap]you have to be able to fill out the 120 million fields to enter PTSL, I think that's it.

Journalist

Adam reshuffle and yet, sir, the office?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, we call him if the need requires it, so why not.

Journalist

Sir, when will you meet the political party leaders again, sir? Regarding meetings with leaders of other political parties, sir?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

How come the leader of a political party?

Journalist

Yes, there are others, sir. Did you all say, about when, sir?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Whatever you think should be achieved, yes, can be achieved. If you don't need to meet, why should you meet? Yes, this is all coming together, because I really want to be a bridge for everyone, yes.