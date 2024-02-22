Your aim is to make Amul number one in the world, PM Modi tells Gujarat cooperative





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (February 22) set a target of making the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), owner of the Amul brand, the world's leading dairy company, from its current position of eighth . Modi was speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of GCMMF in Ahmedabad. He also inaugurated five projects worth 1,200 crores. Over 1.25 lakh dairy farmers, with representatives from around 18,600 villages of Gujarat, participated in the program at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera area of ​​Ahmedabad. “While the global dairy sector is growing at a rate of 2% per year, the Indian dairy sector is growing at a rate of 6%,” Modi said. “Today Amul (GCMMF) is the eighth largest dairy company in the world, your aim is to make it the first, the government will provide all support. This is Modi's guarantee,” he said declared. #WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat | Addressing the golden jubilee celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Amul is also an example of how the destiny of future generations is changed by decisions taken with foresight … Today it's pic.twitter.com/B2wAJZMu0O ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2024 Prime Minister Modi added that the contribution of women is paramount in the development of the country's dairy cooperative movement. “The Indian dairy sector has witnessed women-led development… women are the backbone of the dairy sector,” he said. The federation was established in 1973 with an annual turnover of 20 crores, according to the federation's managing director Jayen Mehta. “Over the last 50 years, it has become the leading FMCG organization in the country, with the Amul brand expected to achieve a turnover of 80,000 crores and the Amul Federation a turnover of 61,000 crores this financial year,” he said. Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah, Union Minister for Animal Husbandry Parshottam Rupala and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the golden jubilee celebrations . Modi inaugurated five new dairy projects, including a modern cheese factory of Sabar Dairy, which garnered an investment of `600 crore, a long life tetra pack milk plant of Amul Dairy at Anand and the expansion of its chocolate factory. THE MP will also inaugurate a 50,000 liter ice cream plant of Sarhad Dairy in Kutch, a unit of Bharuch Dairy soon to be set up in Mumbai, and various dairy product development works under government schemes in Saurashtra- State Kutch. “The total investment of the projects is 1,000-1,200 crore. On February 23, during his visit to Varanasi, Modi will inaugurate a Banas Dairy plant which was completed with an investment of 600-700 crore,” said Mehta. Amul's vision for the next 25 years will also be discussed on Thursday, he said. Even as each of the 18 members of GCMMF's dairy cooperative takes the initiative to increase its milk processing capacity, they are expanding by setting up new plants in the state and other parts of the country, Mehta said . Amul plans to invest 11,500 crores over the next 2-2.5 years under the MoUs (Memorandums of Commitment) signed at the World Food India event organized in New Delhi in November 2023, a Mehta said. “In the event, organizations from different countries invested 33,000 crores, out of which MoUs for investment of 11,500 crores were signed by Amul alone. We will invest in the processing and collection system of dairy products as well as in setting up ultra-modern processing plants, among others,” Mehta said. He said the investments will largely be made in Gujarat. The member cooperatives will also invest in Varanasi, Rohtak, Ujjain, Mumbai, Goa, Pune and Kolkata, he added. With contributions from PTI First publication: February 22, 2024 9:39 a.m. EAST

