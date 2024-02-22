Only in Indonesia gives 10 kg of rice





Bisnis.comJAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) states that social assistance (Welfare) gift rice 10 kilograms (kg) is only carried out by the Indonesian government. He made this known when handing over the government's rice reserve food aid to beneficiary families (KPM) at the Batangase Bulog warehouse, Maros Regency, South Sulawesi Province, Thursday (22/2 /2024). The number one in Indonesia said that food aid only exists in Indonesia. Although rice prices have also increased in other countries, there is no similar assistance for the people. “Our people receive 10 kilograms of rice every month. The difference is that all ladies and gentlemen know that the price of rice in the world is increasing,” he declared on YouTube from the Presidential Secretariat[berassetiapbulanBedanyaitusupayabapak-ibusemuanyamengetahuinyahargaberasdiseluruhdunianaik”ujarnyadikutipmelaluiYoutubeSekretariatPresiden[derizchaquemoisLadifférenceestquetousmesdamesetmessieurssachentqueleprixdurizdanslemondeaugmente”a-t-ildéclarécitésurYouTubeduSecrétariatprésidentiel[berassetiapbulanBedanyaitusupayabapak-ibusemuanyamengetahuinyahargaberasdiseluruhdunianaik”ujarnyadikutipmelaluiYoutubeSekretariatPresiden On this occasion, the Head of State of Surakarta also assured that those present had received food aid provided by the government. Jokowi said this assistance would continue if the APBN was sufficient. “January, February, March, April, May, June, ladies and gentlemen will receive 10 kilos, 10 kilos, 10 kilos, 10 kilos, 10 kilos, 10 kilos. After June, I will look at our APBN again” The APBN will be enough, but I'm not making any promises, you know,” he said. For this reason, the former governor of DKI Jakarta explained that this assistance was one of the government's efforts to deal with the rise in rice prices. “Because there is a change of season, there is El Nino, and this is not only experienced by our country, but other countries are also experiencing the same thing, rice prices are increasing,” concluded Jokowi. Check out other news and articles at Google News

