Winning independent candidates backed by Imran Khan's party join Sunni Ittehad Council





Islamabad, Feb 22 (PTI) Amid a flurry of post-election activities in Pakistan, jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, backed by the Tehreek-e-Insaf party, has formally joined the Sunni Ittehad Council to demand share the quota of seats reserved for women and minorities. The independents filed affidavits to the Electoral Commission on Wednesday, pledging to be part of the right-wing party dominated by Sunni Muslims. As many as 89 members of the National Assembly (MNA), 85 members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 106 members of Punjab Assembly and nine members of Sindh Assembly submitted their affidavits, the newspaper reported Dawn. However, PTI chief lawyer Gohar Khan and prime ministerial candidate Omar Ayub Khan did not join. the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC). PTI candidate for CM Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur also stayed away from the SIC. Earlier, some media outlets reported that Gohar Khan had also joined the SIC, which would hamper his chances of contesting the PTI intra-party elections which the party was planning to hold in the coming weeks. Independent candidates backed by the PTI have joined the SIC to claim a share of the reserved seats. The development comes after the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) agreed to a power-sharing deal to form a coalition government led by former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif . The PML-N and the PPP won fewer seats in Parliament than the candidates supported by Imran Khan in elections mired in controversies, particularly electoral ones. rigging. Khan, who was unable to run in the February 8 elections due to his convictions in certain cases, including corruption, was banned from holding any public office for 10 years. The PTI declared that the PML-N and the PPP would form the government. with a stolen mandate and the nation would not accept PDM 2.0. He alleged that the conspiracy for regime change was supported by the Chief Election Commissioner by making a mockery of the Constitution and law of the land. A party spokesperson said a group rejected by the nation had once again come together to stage a PDM 2.0 drama in the country, which was unacceptable and intolerable. He said the nation had given a clear mandate to the PTI to form its government in Central, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces despite the incarceration. of the PTI's founding president Imran Khan, the removal of the bat from the party's electoral symbol and the obstacles in conducting election campaigns. He claimed that as per Form 45, citizens had given the PTI an overwhelming majority of 180 seats out of the 266 members. National Assembly. It is high time we learn a lesson from history and respect the public mandate as Pakistan had to go through a tragedy like the fall of Dhaka following election fraud in broad daylight, the spokesperson said party. of those who dismembered Pakistan have once again helped facilitate the state's efforts to trample public mandate. However, he made it clear that the people of Pakistan would not tolerate any attempt to make a mockery of the Constitution and democracy or the theft of their rights. voice. He vowed that the PTI would resist all attempts to steal public mandate.

