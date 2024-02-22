'Committed to farmers' welfare': PM Modi welcomes hike in sugarcane support prices





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he was committed to the welfare of farmers after the Center decided to increase the minimum price that mills have to pay to sugarcane growers. “Our government is committed to implementing all resolutions related to the welfare of our brother and sister farmers across the country. In this context, a historic increase in the purchase price of sugar cane was approved. farmers,” PM Modi said. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane for the 2024-25 sugar season at €340/quintal with recovery rate sugar of 10.25%. “With this approval, sugar mills will pay FRP of sugarcane st Rs 340/quintal at a recovery of 10.25%. With every 0.1% increase in recovery, farmers will receive an additional price of Rs 3.32 while the same amount will be deducted in case of reduction in “Sugar recovery is 0.1%. However, Rs 315.10/quintal is the minimum price of sugarcane which is in recovery of 9.5%. Even if the recovery of sugar is less, farmers are assured of a FRP at Rs 315.10/quintal”, a Cabinet committee on economic affairs said. (CCEA) read the press release. “Over the last 10 years, Modi Sarkar has ensured that farmers get the right price for their crop at the right time. 99.5% of the cane royalties from the previous sugar season 2022-23 and 99.9% from all other sugar seasons are already paid to farmers, leading to the lowest rate. outstanding sugarcane arrears in the history of the sugar sector. Due to timely policy interventions of the government, the sugar mills have become self-sufficient and no financial assistance is being provided to them by the government since SS 2021-22. However, the central government has ensured “assurance of FRP and assured supply of sugarcane to farmers,” the government said in a statement. Published by: Shreyasi Jha Published on: February 22, 2024

