Perpres Publisher Right Nomor 32 Tahun 2024 ditandatangani Presiden Joko Widodo untuk Mendukung Jurnalisme Berkualitas.





Lensabangkabelitung.com, JAKARTA_ President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is a member of the President of the Republic of Korea (Jokowi) and is a member of the Presidential Council (Perpres) at Publisher Rights. Sebelum lupa, yang pertama saya ingin menjawab keluhan pak Hendry (Ketua Umum PWI Pusat-Red) mengenai Gedung Graha Pers Pancasila yang ada di Kota Yogyakarta. Paling tidak minggu depan sudah jadi lapangan pak, jar President Jokowi di depan poista HPN 2024 diCovention Hall, Ecopark, Ancol, Jakarta, Selasa (20/2/2024). Pernyataan Presiden Jokowi tersebut merupakan tanda akan dimulainya pembangunan Gedung Pers Pancasila. Semuanya akan dibangun oleh Kementerian PU (Pekerjaan Umum dan Perumahan RakyatRed). Saya belum tahu habisnya berapa, tapi saya sudah sanggupi dan segera akan dibangun, tambah Presiden Jokowi. Gedung Grha Pers Pancasila berada di Jalan Gambiran 45 Yogyakarta. Please note that this is the case for you to see if you are a member of the Persatuan Wartawan Indonesia (PWI) Daerah Istimewa (DI) Yogyakarta and you will be able to do so as a member of the General Assembly. Sebelumnya Ketua Umum PWI Pusat Hendry Ch Bangun mengatakan semua administrasi syarat pembangunan Grha Pers Pancasila sudah selesai, termasuk untuk status aset tanah sudah clear. Rencananya, Gedung Grha Pers Pancasila akan dibangun empat lantai dan akan menjadi pusat pendidikan dan pengembangan pers kebangsaan di Indonesia. Now that President Jokowi is in office for HPN 2024, it will be a good time to be able to do so in the future. Turut hadir pada acara HPN 2024, di antaranya para Menteri Kabinet Indonesia Maju, Ketua MPR Bambang Soesatyo, Ketua Dewan Pers Ninik Rahayu dan tokoh-tokoh pers nasional, Presiden Jokowi juga menyampaikan bahwa telah menandatangani Perpres Publisher Rights pada hari Senin (19/2) lalu. President Jokowi mengakui pembahasan perpres tersebut berjalan alot karena perbedapat dan aspirasi antara perusahaan pers dan platform digital. Namun, akhirnya ada titik temu setelah semua pihak saling mendengar. Ketua Umum PWI Hendry Ch Bangun mengatakan wacana mengenai Publisher Rights sudah bergulir sejak tiga tahun lalu. Perpres Publisher Right yang dimaksud tertuang dalam Peraturan Presiden Nomor 32 Tahun 2024 tentang Tanggung Jawab Perusahaan Platform Digital Untuk Mendukung Jurnalisme Berkualitas. Perlu saya mengingatkan semangat awal perpres ini. Kita ingin jurnalisme berkualitas, jurnalisme yang jauh dari konten negatif, jurnalisme yang mengedukasi untuk kemajuan Indonesia. Kita juga ingin memastikan keberlanjutan industri media nasional,ujar Presiden Jokowi. Sementara Ketua Umum PWI Pusat Hendry Ch Bangun dalam sambutannya menyampaikan ucapan terima kasih atas kehadiran Presiden Jokowi pada acara HPN 2024 juga kepada para menteri dan pihak-pihak lain yang telah membantu program kerja PWI dalam bidang pendidikan dan komitmennya menjaga kemerdeka year pers. Hendry Bangun mengatakan PWI Pusat berterima kasih kepada Menteri Badan Usaha Milik Negara (BUMN) Erick Thohir karena telah mendukung pelaksanaan berbagai kegiatan PWI khususnya Uji Kompetensi Wartawan (UKW) yang saat ini sudah terselenggara di 10 kota. Dihadapan Presiden Jokowi, Ketum PWI Pusat juga menyampaikan terima kasih kepada Menteri Pendidikan Kebudayaan Ristek yang telah membuka Sekolah Jurnalisme Indonesia (SJI) di Bandung beberapa waktu lalu. SJI akan dilaksanakan di berbagai kota lainnya di Indonesia untuk meningkatkan kompetensi wartawan anggota PWI sebagai wartawan profesional.

