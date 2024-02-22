New 'Kafkaesque' medical drama 'Breathtaking' gets to the heart of the UK's pandemic response

A new British drama looks at life inside the country's health service at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

To date, almost 200,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the UK. That's a surprisingly high figure for the virus that arrived on shore in the early months of 2020. New three-part drama Breathtaking on ITV takes viewers inside the health system to see how doctors were trying desperate to keep up with a rapidly spreading virus against inert government advice.

The show is based on the book Breathtaking: Inside the NHS in a Time of Pandemic by British palliative care doctor Rachel Clarke. During the pandemic, she took note of her experiences in the UK's National Health Service (NHS).

Initially intended as a private journal of the NHS overwhelmed by the new virus, Clarke was prompted to publish the novel because she saw the hypocrisy of British government officials who were supposed to deal with the crisis, notably during the lockdown trip to Barnard Castle by Dominic Cummings, then adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has been revealed.

The series was also written by fellow doctor-writer and actor Prasanna Puwanarajah as well as Jed Mercurio, known for Line of Duty. It’s a criminal record that carries a lot of weight in terms of storyline and direct experience of the NHS.

The result is a searing drama that is a blast to watch. Joanne Froggatt plays Dr Abbey Henderson as she deals with the terrifying influx of Covid-19 patients into her hospital in the two weeks before the UK's first national lockdown.

It is early March 2020 and the virus originating from Wuhan, China, has already spread rapidly across Italy. Patients who have traveled from China and other affected regions and have respiratory symptoms consistent with Covid-19 are isolated in warm areas of the hospital.

But patients who have not traveled to China are running out of steam. Henderson and his colleagues want to treat them as suspected Covid-19 cases, but the hospital won't allow them. Anyone without a travel history is stuck in cold zones, where they cannot take a Covid test, nor can doctors or nurses use personal protective equipment (PPE) reserved for hot zones.

With more and more patients in cold zones clearly suffering from Covid-19, Henderson appeals to his superiors that these zones are now infested with the virus, that patients not from travel zones should be considered as of Covid risks and that all staff require PPE.

His appeals are met with categorical rejection. Government guidance is clear that the virus is contained and PPE is not required for anyone outside of hot zones. We are now days before a national lockdown.

All of this drama unfolds interspersed with clips and audio cuts of politicians of the time (mainly Johnson) assuring the public that the virus was under control.

The drama takes an excruciating Kafkaesque turn when we see Dr. Mark Prentiss (Mark Dexter), the doctor in charge of the hospital, relay the concerns of Henderson and his colleagues to his own elders, only for him to be pushed back with the same impassive rejection he had before. relayed to his hospital. Public Health England (PHE) has recommended limited use of PPE and ensures the virus has not spread.

The Kafkaesque knife is then twisted as Henderson herself is confronted by nurses concerned about the lack of PPE. In an attempt to prevent panic, she finds herself repeating the same empty assurances as her superiors.

Henderson and the doctors and nurses on the front lines are obviously right. The first episode builds tension as it depicts the real-life events of March 2020 in the United Kingdom. Hospitals are being invaded by patients suffering from Covid-19. There are not enough beds, ventilators or doctors. There isn't even enough oxygen.

Memories of the early months of the pandemic, when ambulance sirens blared all night, people feared close contact and death was everywhere, make Breathtaking a tough watch. It is a tense drama intended to reveal how underfunding of the NHS and mismanagement of the pandemic by Conservative governments, the right-wing party in power since 2010, led to the highest number of deaths in Europe , after Russia.

The breathtaking one comes so quickly after the resounding success Mr. Bates versus the Post Officealso on ITV, which dramatized the British Post Office scandal, where more than 900 postal workers were wrongly accused of theft due to a faulty computer system built by Fujitsu and covered up by the Post Office.

While the British postal scandal had been a topic for journalists and MPs, the ITV drama brought it into the public eye to another degree. Increased public scrutiny has put increased pressure on conservatives to actually deliver on their compensation promises.

Will Breathtaking be able to achieve the same trick for the NHS? In 2023, the government faced a Covid investigation into its mishandling of the pandemic, from selling PPE contracts for personal gain to chaotic politicians acting without scientific advice.

Now, young doctors are going on strike again across the country as the government refuses to budge on their demands for salary increases in line with the cost of living crisis. Seeing the horrors doctors have had to face during the pandemic, it's hard not to show sympathy. The conclusion of Breathtaking is clear. It was not the pandemic that killed the British. It was the government.