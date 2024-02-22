Imran Khan | Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's party to hold organizational elections on March 3: reports





Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's embattled party will hold new organizational elections on March 3, it was announced Thursday, months after the Election Commission canceled a previous intra-party poll.

Earlier this month, the 71-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) intra-party elections were postponed after senior party leaders claimed they could “divert” attention from the general elections on February 8. elections.

The PTI party has announced that it will hold fresh intra-party elections on March 3 and party members will be able to submit their nominations by Friday and Saturday, Dawn newspaper reported.

According to the voting schedule, the review of nomination files will be completed by February 25 and decisions on nominations will be made by February 27.

Polling for the organizational elections would be held at the party's central secretariat here and at PTI offices in all four provinces of the country, the report said.

Media reported on Wednesday that lawyer Gohar Ali Khan had been appointed chairman, while Raoof Hassan would be the chief election commissioner for the intra-party polls.

The PTI held an intra-party poll in December last year on the directions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which saw the election of Gohar Khan as party president.

However, its result, contested by some disgruntled PTI workers, was annulled after a bitter legal battle. Subsequently, the apex electoral body stripped the party of its iconic symbol, the cricket bat, and the party leaders contested the elections as independent candidates.

PTI-backed independents won majority seats in the National Assembly in the February 8 general elections.

However, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) agreed on a power-sharing deal to form a new coalition government, which could effectively end to Khan's chances of returning to power.

Shehbaz Sharif of the PML-N has been named as the candidate for the post of prime minister, while Asif Ali Zardari of the PPP is for the office of the president. The PPP said it would not join the federal cabinet, but the Senate President would be that of the PPP.

The PTI on Wednesday rejected attempts by two of its main rivals to form a coalition government, warning that stealing its public support from “mandate thieves” would lead to worse political instability.

In a bid to secure their share of seats reserved for women and minorities using the platform of other like-minded parties, the winning independent candidates backed by the party formally joined the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) on Wednesday.

Gohar Khan and Omar Ayub Khan – PTI's candidate for prime minister – have not submitted affidavits to join the SIC as they plan to contest the party's new organizational elections, the newspaper reported.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/world/ex-pakistan-prime-minister-imran-khans-party-to-hold-organisational-elections-on-march-3-reports/cid/2002244 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos