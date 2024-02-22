Today's headlines: From PM Modi's visit to Gujarat, hearing on Shahi Idgah case to farmers' protest, list of events to watch

mint brings you a list of important events to watch for.

Farmers' protest: Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday informed that a crucial meeting of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will be held on Thursday, February 22, where farmers from across the country will come together to decide on the future direction of agitation. .

PM Modi to visit Gujarat: PM Modi will inaugurate projects worth 79,517 crore on Thursday during his day-long visit to Gujarat. He will also participate in the golden jubilee celebrations of Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), owners of Amul (Anand Milk Union Limited), at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad. It will unveil two new indigenously developed reactors at the Kakrapar atomic power plant in Gujarat. Additionally, he will lay the foundation stone of the country's first PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (MITRA) park at Vansi Borsi village in Navsari, Gujarat.

Niti Aayog meeting in Nagpur: The meeting of the National Institution for Transformation of India (Niti Aayog) will be held on Thursday, February 22 in Nagpur at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM). The meeting will discuss the theme of ICDS reimaging for 2030.

Karnataka: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will visit Shivamogga in Karnataka on Thursday, February 22, to participate in various programs across the state, including inauguration of 15 projects a value of 6,975 crore in North Karnataka region. It will lay the first stones of various road projects worth 6,168 million.

Punjab: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is most likely to visit Punjab on Thursday, February 22 to meet AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwat Mann, which was scheduled for February 21. This meeting aims to refine its strategy of supporting the farmers' protest and discuss the future of the INDIA bloc.

Allahabad High Court to hear contempt petition: The Allahabad High Court is scheduled to hear a contempt petition on Thursday (February 22) over non-implementation of its order granting extra marks to candidates in the recruitment drive for 69,000 assistant teachers.

Haryana government to face debate over no-confidence motion: Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on February 20 fixed the debate time for Thursday while admitting a no-confidence motion moved by the main opposition party Congress against the government by Manohar Lal Khattar.

Shahi Idgah affair: The Allahabad High Court will on Thursday (February 22) hear a plea regarding the continuance of a suit seeking the removal of the Shahi Idgah Mosque in Mathura which it claims was built on 13.37 acres of Katra temple land Keshav Deo.

Uttar Pradesh: Former Samajwadi Party chief Swami Prasad Maurya will announce the formation of a new party on Thursday, February 22, following his resignation from his Samajwadi Party membership and MLC post.

Manish Sisodia CBI case hearing today: Judicial custody of jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia has been extended till February 22 hearing. Sisodia had been pushing for an expedited hearing of his two curative petitions challenging the 2023 Supreme Court verdict that denied him bail amid Delhi's excise, corruption and money politics. case of laundering.

Uttar Pradesh, last day for Noida real estate agents to clear their dues: The Noida Authority has set February 22 as the deadline for real estate agents to accept the relief package and settle their property dues as per the terms of a real estate policy, notified by the Uttar Pradesh government in December last year .

Petrol pumps in Punjab to remain closed: Punjab oil traders on Thursday (February 22) announced closure of petrol pumps and filling stations across the state, as traders demand increase in their commission.

NASA and SpaceX Target NET to launch Crew-8: NASA and SpaceX are set to launch the agency's Crew-8 mission to the International Space Station on Thursday, February 22.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra launched: The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to launch in China on Thursday, February 22.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro to be launched in India: iQOO Neo 9 Pro will be launched in India on Thursday, February 22. The smartphone will be unveiled in the Indian market after debuting in the Chinese market in December.

Death anniversary: Death anniversary of Kasturbai Mohandas Gandhi and Abul Kalam Azad on Thursday, February 22.

New voting system for young Indian professionals in UK closes: The United Kingdom has offered 3,000 visas to Indian professionals through a new voting system with the deadline to apply ending Thursday, February 22. The British High Commission in India announced the India Young Professionals Scheme which allows them to live, work or study in the country. country for a maximum period of two years.

Published: February 22, 2024, 08:12 IST

