Leaked Chinese hack files reveal how compromised the US could be





More than 570 documents from a Chinese state-backed hacking group were uploaded to Github last week.

The documents mentioned at least 20 hacking targets, including countries like the United Kingdom and India.

The leaks follow multiple warnings from officials about the scale of China's hacking operations. Thanks for recording! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download the app A slew of leaked Chinese hacking documents could have given the world a glimpse into the scale and effectiveness of Chinese hacking operations. On 570 files and documents were released on the GitHub development platform last week, according to The Washington Post. The documents, which track hacking activity in several countries, belong to iSoon, a private security contractor with ties to China's Ministry of Public Security, according to the Post report published Wednesday. “We have every reason to believe that this is authentic data from a contractor supporting domestic and global cyberespionage operations from China,” cybersecurity expert John Hultquitist told the Post. Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that Chinese police were investigating the leak, citing two unnamed iSoon employees she spoke with. Employees told AP the documents belonged to the group. The leaked files mentioned at least 20 hacking targets, including countries like the United Kingdom, India, South Korea, Thailand and Malaysia, according to the Post. In addition to foreign governments, the files indicate that data was also extracted from foreign telecommunications companies. Hackers had exploited vulnerabilities in software created by companies like Microsoft and Google, according to the Post. The leaked files inadvertently confirmed several warnings from security officials and experts about China's hacking operations. FBI Chief Christopher Wray said: “60 minutes” in October, that China, according to him, is running “the largest computer hacking program in the world”. China, Wray said, has “stolen more of our personal and business data than all nations, large or small, combined.” And when it comes to tackling the threat posed by Chinese hackers, Wray said the FBI finds itself outnumbered. “If every single FBI cyber agent and intelligence analyst focused exclusively on the China threat, Chinese hackers would still outnumber the FBI cyber staff by at least 50 to 1,” Wray said. said lawmakers last month. Chinese Foreign Ministry officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BI.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/leaked-chinese-hacking-files-reveal-how-compromised-us-could-be-2024-2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos