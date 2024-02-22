Prabowos campaign chief reflects on election success





Jakarta. Rosan Roeslani, campaign manager of Prabowo Subianto's presidential campaign, expressed astonishment at the election result, saying it exceeded their initial expectations. In an interview with the BTV network broadcast on Wednesday, Rosan revealed that quick counts by independent pollsters and the ongoing tally by the General Election Commission (KPU) indicated an additional advantage of about 4 points compared to the poll's forecast. 'team. “Our analyzes predicted a victory by 53 to 55 percent of the vote. However, thank God, we are now on track to win by 58 to 59 percent of the vote,” Rosan said. These figures come from the results of a quick count conducted by all the major research agencies, each sampling 2,000 polling stations across the country. The KPU's official interim tally shows Prabowo, who chose President Joko Widodo's son Gibran Rakabuming Raka as his running mate, received 87.8 percent of the vote. Rosan said there was no secret recipe for leading the star-studded campaign team, which includes serving ministers, retired generals, business CEOs, party leaders and various community groups. “It’s about managing people, bringing together diverse interests for a common goal, that of ensuring the victory of Prabowo and Gibran,” Rosan said. The former Indonesian ambassador to the United States added that his main task is to forge a common vision among team members, regardless of their backgrounds. This strategy has proven effective in winning the support of various population groups, from young voters to housewives, he added. “Of course, it takes hard work and a strong team to achieve complete victory,” Rosan said. As Prabowo's camp awaits the conclusion of the national vote count and certification by the KPU, the campaign aims to ensure good humor on the other side. “Prabowo and Gibran said that this crucial democratic phase should be a national celebration. Everyone should cheer up,” Rosan said. Keywords: Keywords:

