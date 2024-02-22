French defense minister visits Armenia amid tensions in Azerbaijan

Text size





Frenchman Sébastien Lecornu is to visit Armenia during the first trip by a French defense minister to the South Caucasus country, as tensions rise with Azerbaijan, Yerevan's historic rival.

Lecornu's trip comes after French President Emmanuel Macron expressed concern about a “risk of escalation” between Armenia and Azerbaijan when he was received by Armenian leader Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday.

Pashinyan warned last week that Azerbaijan was preparing for a “full-scale war” with Armenia after decades of tensions over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“France and Armenia enjoy historic friendly relations, but defense relations have not reached the level of intensity of bilateral relations,” Lecornu’s office said.

The minister, who will be accompanied by parliamentarians and representatives of the defense industry, is due to arrive in Yerevan on Thursday evening.

The visit comes amid a growing rift between Moscow, the Soviet-era master, and Yerevan, which is increasingly angry with the Kremlin over its perceived inaction in the long-running confrontation between the Armenia and Azerbaijan.

In October 2023, France announced the sale of defense equipment to Armenia, angering Azerbaijan.

The deal was announced weeks after Baku seized the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenian separatists.

Lecornu said at the time that Armenia would purchase three Ground Master 200 (GM200) radar systems from French defense group Thales.

Armenia has also signed a contract to purchase night vision goggles from French group Safran, and the French army is also expected to train Armenian troops this year.

“Armenia is able to defend its territory and its population, and defense cooperation with France is strictly within the framework of the goal of helping it defend itself,” the Ministry of Defense said. defense.

France opened a defense mission in Yerevan in January 2023.

Baku, which enjoys military support from Turkey, slammed what it called France's policy of “militarization” in the South Caucasus.

France, home to a large Armenian diaspora, has played a mediating role in the decades-long conflict for control of Karabakh, whose reconquest by Azerbaijan led to the exodus of some 100,000 Armenians.

A stateless Armenian poet who died fighting the Nazi occupation of France during World War II on Wednesday became the first non-French resistance fighter to enter the mausoleum of the Pantheon of National Heroes.

Yerevan fears that Azerbaijan, emboldened by its capture of the disputed territory, will now seek to target southern Armenia.

Last week, the two sides accused each other of opening fire on their volatile border in a skirmish that Armenia said left four of its soldiers dead.

After the new wave of tensions, Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders held direct talks on the sidelines of a security meeting in Munich and agreed to continue peace negotiations.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev then visited Turkey where he held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday.

Azerbaijan has repeatedly criticized France for criticizing Baku's offensive on Karabakh last year and for Paris officials' plans to help arm neighboring Armenia.

In January, an Azerbaijani parliamentary committee called for the expulsion of French companies from the oil-rich country.

Azerbaijani authorities arrested a Frenchman for espionage in December.

