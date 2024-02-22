'Committed to keeping promises to farmers': PM Modi after FRP move | Latest news India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his government was determined to fulfill all promises made to the country's farmers. His remark came a day after the Center increased the FRP of sugarcane by 25 to 340 per quintal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

“Our government is committed to implementing all resolutions related to the welfare of our brother and sister farmers across the country. In this context, a historic increase in the purchase price of sugar cane was approved. This measure will benefit millions of our sugarcane farmers. “, he wrote on X in Hindi.

The government decided on Wednesday to increase the minimum price that factories must pay to sugarcane producers by 25 to 340 per quintal for the 2024-25 season starting in October.

This is the highest fair and remunerative price (FRP) announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government since it came to power in 2014. In terms of quantum, this is the second time the Modi government has increased the FRP of 25 per quintal in one go.

The decision to increase FRP was taken at the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This also precedes the general election.

Sugarcane is grown mainly in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.

“This is a historic sugarcane price, which is around 8 percent higher than the sugarcane FRP for the current season 2023-24,” the Information Minister said and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur.

PM Modi's remark comes amid the Delhi Chalo protest of Punjab farmers, who are demanding MSP support for all crops. Farmers clashed with police at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border on Wednesday. One protester died and 12 police officers were injured during the fighting.

With contributions from PTI