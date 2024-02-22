I mistook my mum for Boris Johnson and was afraid nurses would try to kill me after Covid 'triggered brain swelling'

WHEN Chantelle Christain didn't recognize her own parents, started climbing hospital walls and believed nurses were chasing her with knives, doctors thought she was mentally ill.

In fact, his psychological symptoms were a sign that a deadly virus was attacking his brain.

5 Chantelle (left) in hospital with her mother Carole (right), whom she mistook for Boris Johnson Credit: Chantelle Christain

5 The Chantelles' personality and behavior changed dramatically in just a few days (photo: before the encephalitis) Credit: Chantelle Christain

This healthy, career-driven 24-year-old was working as a strategist at a fintech company when she started having erratic and irrational thoughts.

I didn't sleep much, but somehow I had a lot of energy,” she told Sun Health.

“My brain and thoughts were very fast; I started talking quickly and I was fascinated by everything.”

It was March 2020 and Chantelle had recently moved from her flat in London to her parents in Glasgow, just as the UK entered its first Covid lockdown.

Learn more about encephalitis

In just a few days, the Chantelles' personalities and behavior changed radically.

I became very confident and charismatic, which initially meant I did very well at work, she explained.

But it was her boss who first raised concerns when he noticed Chantelle's newfound zest for life meant she was emailing clients in the middle of the night.

Shortly after, Chantelle began to hallucinate and showed signs of psychosis.

I thought my mother was Boris Johnson, she said, her wispy blonde hair made me think I was in the Prime Minister's house.

Chantelle says her mental state continued to gradually deteriorate until the situation spiraled completely out of control.

She began speaking gibberish and laughing uncontrollably about seemingly random things.

At one point, I was just texting my friends with chain letters, she recalls.

In a moment of clarity, Chantelle tried spraying perfume in her eyes to “wake up” from her “dream” state.

I would tell them the nurses were coming at me with knives Chantelle Christophe

Worried, her parents, Simon and Carole, decided to call NHS 111 on April 1 when they realized their daughter was in a complete frenzy that they couldn't get her out of.

Ambulance personnel arriving at the family home initially thought Chantelle was suffering from a drug overdose and rushed her to the emergency room.

As she was being examined by doctors, the now 28-year-old remembers speaking in several different languages ​​and climbing walls to try to prove she was “fine.”

After deciding Chantelle was in a psychotic state, she was referred to a psychiatric hospital in Paisley, where she was monitored for three days.

On her way to the service, Chantelle became even sicker and was suddenly unable to recognize her parents – or even her own reflection.

“I remember thinking I could be my grandmother. So I asked the nurses if I was a man or a woman.”

Chantelle's delusions then sink into dark paranoia.

She was convinced that the nurses who were trying to help her had actually kidnapped her and were trying to kill her.

“I was on the phone with my parents, and I was suddenly very anxious and I was telling them that the nurses were coming at me with knives,” she explains.

“It was terrifying and I thought my life was in danger.”

If treatment is delayed for several days due to misdiagnosis, then patients may suffer preventable brain damage and even die. Professor Tom Solomon,

Chantelle was also very aggressive towards some nurses, which she said was “totally out of character”.

Fortunately, a psychiatrist quickly recognized his symptoms as viral encephalitis – inflammation of the brain.

Blood tests, a lumbar puncture – which involves inserting a needle into the spinal cord – and an MRI will later confirm his diagnosis.

According to Professor Tom Solomon, a neurologist at the University of Liverpool and director of the Pandemic Institute, it is not uncommon for physical symptoms to be mistaken for mental illness.

Encephalitis can sometimes cause strange behavior, delusions and hallucinations, which also occur in psychosis.

Doctors can usually tell them apart, but sometimes a patient with encephalitis is misdiagnosed as having psychosis. »

In Chantelles' case, it took just a few days for doctors to recognize the illness, which Professor Tom said could have saved her life.

Professor Tom adds: “If treatment is delayed for several days due to misdiagnosis, then patients can suffer avoidable brain damage and even die.

“Encephalitis can also sometimes cause memory problems similar to dementia.

“Again, misdiagnosis is possible if clinicians are not careful.”

Doctors don't recognize the symptoms

There are up to 6,000 cases in the UK each year and potentially hundreds of thousands worldwide, according to International encephalitis.

This means that it is more often a bacterial meningitis, which is much better known.

Yet new research by the association suggests more than two-thirds of Brits have never heard of it.

Even more worrying, 54 per cent of emergency room doctors and nurses in the UK say they would not recognize the condition.

Depending on the type, the mortality rate can be as high as 40 percent, even with treatment.

Chantelle was transferred to a neurology ward at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow and treated with anti-anxiety medication, haloperidol and lorazepam, for six weeks to help her stay calm and give her brain a chance to recover.

Encephalitis, inflammation of the brain.

It can be triggered by any viral infection, such as chickenpox or cold sores, when the body's immune system mistakenly attacks brain tissue, or bacterial and fungal infections.

In rarer cases, it can be caused by a spontaneous attack by the body against the brain.

Doctors believe Chantelle developed the illness after catching Covid weeks before her encephalitis symptoms began.

She suffered from sensitivity to bright light and headaches, both considered symptoms of the disease.

However, no tests were carried out when he was first admitted to hospital, so doctors cannot be sure Covid was the cause.

There are fears that encephalitis has returned

Four years later, Chantelle is on the road to recovery, but it's not without setbacks.

In 2021, while hiking with friends on the Isle of Skye in Scotland, Chantelle began suffering again from what she thought was encephalitis.

She said: “I was suddenly unable to hold a conversation and quickly switched between laughing and crying.

“I was unable to read or concentrate on anything.”

At the time, Chantelle had been bitten by several ticks, which can, in some cases, cause encephalitis.

When she returned home, she was examined by a neurologist who diagnosed her with functional neurological disorder (FND), which she said was triggered by fear of a recurrence of her encephalitis.

Chantelle compared her FND to a case of severe anxiety. This happens when the brain has difficulty receiving and sending information to the rest of the body.

Although tests showed she was perfectly healthy, FND left her with several cognitive problems, similar to those she experienced with encephalitis.

“I began to suffer from short attention span, difficulty initiating a conversation, processing information and making daily decisions,” she says.

“I lost a lot of weight because I couldn't decide what to eat most of the time.”

Long-term consequences

In the years that followed, Chantelle continued to struggle with bouts of poor mental health and mental fatigue, which she had not experienced before her diagnosis.

“It left me with low self-confidence and a general lack of purpose and drive,” she says.

“I couldn't change the narrative in my head that the energy, determination and positivity that had so defined me before was now gone and would never return,” she adds.

However, little by little and over time, things improved for Chantelle.

In September, she plans to retrain as a speech therapist – who often works with people suffering from brain damage after suffering encephalitis or a stroke.

Chantelle also volunteers with Encephalitis International as a support worker, where she organizes meetings where sufferers can come together and share their stories.

“I feel more motivated than ever to turn this experience into something positive and help people the same way I was helped by nurses, doctors, friends and family,” she explains .

5 While hiking with friends in Skye, Chantelle started suffering again from what she thought was encephalitis. Credit: Chantelle Christain

5 Chantelle is now on the road to recovery (Pictured: on a bike ride with dad Simon) Credit: Chantelle Christain

5 The 28-year-old is now retraining to become a speech therapist Credit: Chantelle Christain

Although it is not always possible to prevent encephalitis, the NHS recommends getting the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine.

He also advises getting vaccinated before going on vacation, such as the Japanese encephalitis vaccine, before traveling to certain parts of Asia.