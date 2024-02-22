Why Egypt and Turkey are ending a decade of tensions

On February 14, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi met at Al-Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo. This was Erdogan's first visit to Egypt since 2012.

This visit marked an important turning point in the rapprochement between Ankara and Cairo, which accelerated after the two leaders met in Qatar during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In the Egyptian capital, Erdogan and Sissi discussed a multitude of issues, including bilateral trade, energy and the Libyan file. The two leaders called for a new milestone in their relations and for bilateral trade to reach $15 billion per year within a few years.

But Israel's war on Gaza and the worsening humanitarian crises in the besieged enclave were at the top of the agenda.

We will continue to cooperate and stand in solidarity with our Egyptian brothers to end the bloodshed in Gaza, said Erdogan during a joint press conference with the Egyptian head of state.

The Turkish president also added that Ankara remains committed to engaging in more dialogue with Cairo to promote peace and security across the Middle East.

Overcoming years of tension

Only a few years ago, the level of tension between the two countries was extremely high. Ankara and Cairo were opposing stakeholders in many regional conflicts and disputes, from Libya to Syria to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) crisis from 2017 to 2021.

Turkey's pro-Muslim Brotherhood foreign policy, which involved strong opposition to the 2013 Egyptian coup that ousted Mohammed Morsi and his party from power, prompted Sisi's regime in Cairo to join other Arab states to consider Turkey as a serious threat.

In particular, the Turkish media landscape has given a platform to many Egyptian Islamists in exile who have spoken out against the Sisis government and challenged its legitimacy on a daily basis. Meanwhile, in the Egyptian media, Turkey and Qatar were constantly vilified and accused of terrorism and extremism in the Arab-Islamic world.

However, Ankara and Cairo ended up considering that reconciliation served the interests of both countries. The Turkish government has assessed the costs that Ankara has had to pay for its involvement in various regional conflicts alongside groups affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood and concluded that pursuing a more transactional and less ideological foreign policy in the Middle East would be most pragmatic.

Since the 2020-2022 period, Turkey has focused much more on seeking opportunities in trade, investment and defense deals rather than championing certain causes that Ankara thought it had to defend during the period of the Arab Spring.

In this broader context, Turkey's relations have also significantly improved with Saudi Arabia and, more importantly, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in recent years.

Although Cairo does not have the financial resources as Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, Egypt's geography is a major factor that makes the country valuable to Ankara. Turkey views Egypt as a gateway to the rest of Africa. So, as Ankara seeks to become more of a player in the Sahel and other parts of Africa, Turkey believes that better relations with Cairo are important to make more inroads and increase its influence across the continent.

Egypt, for its part, has every interest in advancing its rapprochement with Turkey. Aware that Egypt's flagging economy is on life support, the Sisis government is seeking to benefit from deeper trade, investment and commercial relations with Turkey – an economic powerhouse in the Eastern Mediterranean.

At the same time, amid tensions between Egypt and the United Arab Emirates over the 2023/24 Sudanese crisis and the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) conflict, Cairo notes the rapid pace of rapprochement Abu Dhabi-Ankara and does not want Egypt. lagging behind when it comes to enjoying better relations with Turkey.

Drone sales are not lost in the equation. Ten days before Erdogan's visit to Cairo, Turkish authorities agreed provide Egypt with its drones, which have had an impact in numerous conflicts (Azerbaijan, Ethiopia, Libya, Syria, Ukraine, etc.) in recent years.

The normalization of our relations is important for Egypt to have certain technologies. We have an agreement to supply (to Egypt) unmanned aerial vehicles and other technologies, said Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on February 4.

War in Gaza

From a temporal perspective, the main reason why Erdogan's visit to Cairo was important was the ongoing Israeli war against Gaza. Many Turks are sensitive to the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza and, naturally, national opinion on the Palestinian issue will influence Turkey's foreign policy regarding Israel's criminal behavior in Gaza.

In the context of the current conflict, policymakers in Ankara understand the importance of coordination with Cairo. Egypt has unique forms of influence vis-à-vis Gaza. These are rooted in history, in the fact that Egypt is the only Arab country to share a land border with Gaza, in the Sisi government's relations with Israel and Hamas, as well as in the traditional position of leadership of Egypt in the wider Arab world.

The two countries share a similar position on Gaza. But Egypt has proven to be more important and Turkey feels excluded from the process. By moving closer to Egypt, Erdogan can hope to obtain a seat at the negotiating table. It's not just political, said Dr. Salim Cevik, associated with the Center for Applied Turkey Studies, housed within the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, in an interview with The new Arabic.

Turkey also wants to play a role in the reconstruction of Gaza. From the Egyptian perspective, welcoming Erdogan, one of the strongest pro-Palestinian voices on the international stage, is a sign of pro-Palestinian solidarity, Dr. Cevik added.

Turkey sees an important opportunity to get involved in the game currently being played in the region – the diplomatic and economic game involving the future of Gaza, its lucrative reconstruction and a possible future settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Charles Dunne, former A US diplomat who served in Cairo and Jerusalem and is now a non-resident fellow at the Middle East Institute, said TNA.

To do this, Erdogan knows he must reconcile with Egypt, with which he has had difficult relations since the 2013 coup against Mohammed Morsi and the Muslim Brotherhood, with whom he was politically aligned. Thus, Erdogan's visit to Egypt constitutes something of a breakthrough and, if followed by sustained diplomacy, could result in an interesting realignment of influence.

The broader geopolitical situation

Improvements in Ankara-Cairo relations must be understood, at least in part, in a broader geopolitical context. Washington's influence in the Middle East continues to gradually decline as the world becomes more multipolar. As a result, countries like Turkey and Egypt have no choice but to reevaluate their own foreign policies in their neighborhood.

I personally think Erdogan is trying to take advantage of the perceived disarray, and perhaps declining influence, in US foreign policy towards the region, as the Biden administration faces repeated rejections from Netanyahu President's ceasefire ideas and concepts for a political horizon. This opens up the possibility for other powers, particularly regional powers, to intervene, and Turkey wants to be part of that, Dunne explained.

The former US diplomat believes that Ankara is currently perceiving a regional political realignment that gives Turkey the opportunity to fill part of the void left by the United States.

If Erdogan can leave the past behind, as far as the Muslim Brotherhood is concerned, and develop his power relations with Egypt in a mutually beneficial way, this could create a new political reality in the region, which states The United States and Israel would both have to accommodate, Dunne said.

As dynamics in the region and relations between Turkey and Egypt continue to evolve, the ongoing reconciliation process between these two countries will likely remain a work in progress.

There is a real desire in Ankara and Cairo to see bilateral relations strengthened. However, the problems that emerged after the Arab Spring gave rise to significant distrust that will not disappear overnight.

The situation in Libya could prove to be one of the sensitive issues in relations between Turkey and Egypt. This issue can pose significant challenges to cooperation, said Francesco Salesio Schiavi, an Italian Middle East expert and analyst. TNA.

The prospect of a reciprocal visit by President el-Sissi and the potential impact of developments in Libya on bilateral relations have not yet materialized. Over the past decade of strained relations, a deep crisis of trust has emerged, posing a formidable obstacle to reconciliation, he added.

Both sides are actively working to overcome this obstacle; Turkey's willingness to provide Egypt with equipment and technology for the defense industry reflects efforts to bridge this trust gap.

