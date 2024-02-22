Lara Trump says she thinks GOP voters would like to see RNC pay Donald Trump's legal fees





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Donald Trump's daughter-in-law and pick to help lead the Republican National Committee said she believes Republican voters will support the political organization paying the former president's mounting legal bills .

Lara Trump said Wednesday, while campaigning for her father-in-law ahead of the South Carolina primary, that she was unfamiliar with the RNC's rules regarding paying Donald Trump's legal fees in a multitude criminal and civil cases.

But she added that she believed the idea would have broad support among Republican voters who view her lawsuits as political persecution.

This is why people are furious right now. And they see the attacks on him. They feel like this is an attack not only on Donald Trump but on this country,” she said. So yeah, I think people are really interested in that, absolutely.

In addition to the millions he spends on lawyers, Trump's legal debts now total half a billion dollars.

Trump, although the favorite in the GOP presidential primary, has not yet become the Republican nominee. That didn't stop him last week from publicly calling for the RNC's current leadership to be removed and suggesting that Lara Trump should be co-chair. He nominated Michael Whatley, the current chairman of the North Carolina GOP, for chairman.

She told reporters Wednesday that GOP voters would feel more confidence in the RNC by having a member of the Trump family installed as party leader.

I think having someone like me there will do a lot for people. I can assure you that my loyalty is to my father-in-law and I will ensure that every penny is used properly, she said. He should fight until November 5 for the causes that are close to our hearts.

Those causes were the election of President Trump in November, increasing the Republican majority in the House with Patriots, America First candidates and regaining control of the Senate, she said.

Current chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has privately agreed that no changes will take place before South Carolina's primary on Saturday, and the RNC is not expected to formalize the changes until its meeting later in the spring.

Even though McDaniel herself had been chosen by Donald Trump to run the party's political machine, the former president had grown frustrated with her as some of his allies complained about the party's losses in recent elections, its finances and the impression that the party had not succeeded. enough to focus on voter fraud, which Trump blamed for his 2020 election defeat. This is despite the fact that his own Justice Department has said there is no evidence of widespread fraud and that the Trump's team lost more than 50 lawsuits during the election.

Lara Trump, speaking to Trump supporters and volunteers Wednesday, said she plans to ask the RNC to fight the fire with dynamite to ensure the party does everything it can to win the election for Trump, including early voting and so-called ballot harvesting. , which the party has already started to promote.

The proposed leadership change also raises questions about how an emboldened Trump would pressure the party. Trump is already getting involved in down-ballot Republican primaries for the House, Senate and other offices and has supported Republican opponents he views as disloyal.

Lara Trump said that if she became co-chair of the RNC, her loyalty would be to her father-in-law, but she believed the organization would stick to its policy of neutrality in primary elections, saying, “I don't know why we would change course on this now.

But she drew a different line with the presidential primary, where former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is still running against Trump.

The RNC will support the Republican presidential nominee, Lara Trump said. “I think we all know it’s going to be Donald Trump.

