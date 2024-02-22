



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended the golden jubilee celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation in Ahmedabad. PM Modi received gifts while participating in the celebrations at the Narendra Modi Stadium here. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present at the event. Cultural programs were organized with the participation of a large number of farmers from different parts of the state. During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will unveil development projects worth over Rs 22,850 crore. The projects will encompass important sectors like road, rail, power, healthcare, internet connectivity, urban development, water supply, tourism, etc., in districts like Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Banaskantha, Anand, Mahesana, Kachchh, Kheda, Bharuch, Tapi, Vadodara. . , Surah, Navsari, Panchmahal, Valsad and Narmada. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate development projects worth over Rs 5,040 crore for Surat Municipal Corporation, Surat Urban Development Authority and Dream City. This includes laying the foundation stone of 41 development projects costing over Rs 3,000 crore and inaugurating 18 development projects valued at over Rs 2,000 crore. PM Modi will also launch 50 electric buses acquired at a cost of Rs 840 crore. He will also inaugurate various components of the Tapi purification project built at a cost of Rs 597 crore, and various projects of DREAM City Limited built at a cost of Rs 49 crore. He will visit 11 districts of south Gujarat zone, including Vadodara, Navsari, Bharuch, Tapi, Valsad, Panchmahal, Surat, Chhotaudepur, Dahod and Mahisagar, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects exceeding Rs 5,400 crore to across 10 different departments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indianarrative.com/india-news/pm-modi-attends-golden-jubilee-celebrations-of-gujarat-cooperative-milk-marketing-federation-154561.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos