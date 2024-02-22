Trump and Republicans lag Biden and Democrats in fundraising as campaigns look to general election





President Biden and the Democrats began the year with a significant fundraising advantage over former President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee, according to campaign finance reports filed Tuesday with the Election Commission federal.

Mr. Biden's campaign says it began February with $130 million in cash in its affiliated committees. Two of those entities, the Biden Committee for President and the Democratic National Committee, account for $80 million of that war chest, according to their filings Monday.

Two of its other joint fundraising committees, the Biden Victory Fund and the Biden Action Fund, file on a quarterly basis and have not released their January numbers.

Trump's political apparatus continued to spend more than it raised in the first month of the year, continuing a 2023 trend that showed the operation being bogged down by high legal bills as the he former president continues to bounce between the courtroom and the campaign trail. .

In contrast, the Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee and the political action committees that support him had just $65 million in total cash on hand as of early February.

The Trump campaign ended January with more than $30 million in its coffers, raising $8.84 million and spending $11.44 million as Trump was forced to spend big on rallies and advertising – nearly $6.4 million combined – to fend off the Republican Party's primary opponents in the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary.

In January alone, Save America PAC, which funds most of Trump's legal defenses, spent more than $2.9 million on legal fees, according to a CBS News analysis of filings Tuesday. In 2023, political action committees paid more than $49.6 million in donor money for Trump's lawyers, legal advice and fees related to investigations stemming from the 91 charges he faces in four cases, as well as multiple civil suits.

Trump and the Trump Organization were ordered to pay $345 million in fines, plus about $100 million more if interest is taken into account, after Trump was convicted of fraud in a civil trial in New York. York last week. In January, Trump was ordered to pay $83.3 million in damages for defamatory statements to E. Jean Carroll, the writer who accused Trump of sexual assault.

FEC regulations do not clearly specify whether Trump can use campaign funds to pay financial sanctions against him, as the regulatory group decides on a case-by-case basis whether or not legal fees are considered “personal use.” “.

The RNC, facing potential turnover and new leadership in the coming weeks, failed to significantly improve its mediocre fundraising, ending January with just $8.7 million. dollars in cash, after only $8 million in cash to start the year.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who vowed Tuesday to stay in the race against Trump “until the last person votes,” raised $11.5 million in January and began the month of February with just under $13 million in cash.

Haley's best fundraising day was January 24, the day after the New Hampshire primary, when she refused to drop out of college, raising $1.2 million that day alone .

