Today in politics: PM Modi in Ahmedabad for Amul golden jubilee; farm sparks tensions following death of protester | News from the political pulse
The GCMMF's vision for the next 25 years will also be discussed at this ceremony, said the federation's managing director Jayen Mehta.
The event, to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, is expected to see the participation of over 1.25 lakh dairy farmers from around 18,600 villages in Gujarat. Mehta said 40 to 45 percent of dairy farmers in the audience will be women.
The GCMMF, established in 1973, has an annual turnover of Rs 61,000 crore and 36.4 lakh farmers among the milk producers of the 18 district milk unions under it.
The Prime Minister will inaugurate five new dairy projects: a modern cheese factory of Sabar Dairy, which has made an investment of Rs 600 crore; a shelf-stable tetra pak milk plant of Amul Dairy in Anand; the expansion of its chocolate factory; a 50,000 liter ice cream factory of Sarhad Dairy in Kutch; and a Bharuch Dairy unit coming up in Mumbai.
In context: Although the GCMMF is a non-political body, its control for the last two years has been handed over to the ruling BJP. Most of the 18 member dairy unions of the GCMMF are under the control of the BJP. Shankar Chaudhary, Speaker of the Gujarat Assembly, continues to be the chairman of Banas Dairy, while Jetha Bharwad, vice-chairman and chairman of Panchmahal Dairy, continues to head the district cooperatives.
When RS Sodhi stepped down as the body's director general last January, after more than a decade at the helm, some said it was because he had not toed the political line. Twenty years ago, Gujarat's dairy union leaders aligned with the Congress. Now the baton has passed to the BJP, a former GCMMF member had earlier told The Indian Express.
Farmers' protests simmer
On Wednesday, as Punjab farmers resumed their march in Dilli Chalo seeking a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops as well as debt waiver, among other demands, 22-year-old farmer Shubhkaran Singh , died and several demonstrators were injured while the Haryana Police allegedly lobbed tear gas shells and fired rubber bullets on the Khanauri and Shambhu borders between Punjab and Haryana.
After the incident, Sarvan Singh Pandher, head of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), who is among the farmer leaders behind the movement, announced the suspension of their march in Dilli Chalo for two days, till Friday.
Expressing outrage over the death of Shubhkaran Singh, Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni called for blocking one or two roads in each of the districts of Haryana for two hours, from noon to 2 p.m., Thursday.
Chaduni urged farmers to maintain peace and avoid any confrontation with police during the road blockade. He also urged truckers and other commuters to extend their support to the agitation.
Earlier on Wednesday, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda called for peace, urging protesting farmers to return to the negotiating table. After the fourth round (of talks), the government is ready to discuss all issues like demand for MSP, crop diversification, stubble issue and FIRs (against farmers). I once again invite agricultural leaders to discuss this. It is important for us to maintain peace, Munda said.
It remains to be seen how the farmers' agitation will continue. Farm leaders will meet Friday evening to take stock of the situation and decide on the next course of action.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday evening, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), headed by Prime Minister Modi, approved an increase in the fair and remunerative price (FRP) of sugarcane from Rs 25 to Rs 340 per quintal for the 2024-25 season. .
The FRP of sugarcane has been increased from Rs 315 per quintal to Rs 340 per quintal with a base recovery rate of 10.25 per cent. The new price is about 8 percent higher than the FRP of sugarcane for the current season 2023-2024. The revised FRP will be applicable from October 1. The Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) is the minimum price that factories must pay to sugarcane producers.
Amit Shah in Chhattisgarh
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the BJP's campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Chhattisgarh by addressing a public rally in Janjgir Champa on Thursday.
In the November 2023 Assembly polls, the BJP defeated the incumbent Congress by winning 54 seats out of 90 against the latter's 35. The Congress, however, won all the seats in the Janjgir Champa belt.
During his visit, Shah will also hold a meeting with BJP leaders and state workers. Of the 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the BJP won nine against two for the Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
With PTI inputs
