Leak of Trump's abortion plan ignited his campaign and energized Democrats





Late last week, The New York Times reported that Donald Trump had privately told allies that he supported a 16-week nationwide ban on abortion, with some exceptions. Within the Trump campaign, the news immediately sparked deep annoyance, anger and a scramble for damage control, two people familiar with the matter told Rolling Stone.

Prior to the report, the former president and 2024 Republican frontrunner had repeatedly stressed to his advisers that he wanted to avoid announcing specific policy positions on abortion, at least at this point in the election cycle. , according to sources close to him. This is of course largely due to his understanding that the dismantling of Roe v. Wade – which he orchestrated – has become a serious political liability for the Republicans.

Members of Trump's senior team were infuriated by the Times leak, saying among themselves that anyone telling the media about it was not being helpful, both sources said. They weren't the only ones upset: The report also served to inflame some of the most hardline figures in the anti-abortion movement, who lambasted Trump for not being “pro-life.” Some Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill also grimaced at the news; Like Trump, they hoped to spend the first half of 2024 talking as little as possible about abortion, according to a Republican lawmaker who lamented conservatives' recent string of election defeats that have been widely attributed to “the Dobbs effect.” Democrats, on the other hand, were delighted.

For Democrats and their allies in the reproductive rights movement, Trump's decision to support a national ban on abortion is seen as both an electoral gift and a major political mistake on his part. In recent months, President Joe Biden's team has determined that campaigning for abortion rights, including highlighting the very personal experiences of specific women willing to tell their stories, is particularly powerful and effective. According to a Biden campaign official, his team is preparing to launch these attacks on Trump between now and Election Day. Hours after the Times report was published, the Biden campaign called a news conference to highlight the contrast between the candidates. Editor's Choice

The Times reported that Trump favored a 16-week national ban, in part because it is a “round number.” His campaign counters that Trump has not yet set a specific gestation limit that he would support. During the campaign, some of Trump's top aides, including Republican activist Susie Wiles, strategized that his path to victory involves Trump presenting himself as a “moderate” on abortion – despite his comments and his record as president, including the appointment of Trump. three of the Supreme Court justices responsible for overturning Roe.

Since the publication of the Times article, several Trump advisers and allies have speculated among themselves, some speaking directly with the ex-president, about the possible origin of the leak – including the possibility that anti-conservatives abortion, frustrated by the lack of public commitment to a federal ban, could have shared information about internal discussions in hopes of locking Trump into a position they favor before the general election race against Biden is not starting in earnest.

According to the Times, Trump was persuaded to support a 16-week ban by a poll that showed majorities of voters favored the limit. But reproductive rights advocates say the data is misleading. “When you stop asking voters, 'At what point are you OK with us taking away your rights?' And start asking them: “Are you okay with being deprived of your rights?” You get two different answers, and only one of those answers is an accurate measure of how people will behave when they go to vote,” says Angela Vasquez-Giroux, vice president of communications and research at Reproductive Freedom for All.

Related

Vasquez-Giroux points to polling data that shows voters, by a margin of two to one, would prefer to leave abortion care to patients and their doctors rather than pass a 15-week ban. Even among Republicans alone, only a razor-thin majority supports such a ban — 54 percent, according to the survey. The same pollster found that a majority of voters who voted for Trump in 2020 believe that abortion restrictions enacted since the end of Roe have gone too far.

Deirdre Schifeling, a former Biden administration official who is now chief policy and advocacy officer of the American Civil Liberties Union, points to Virginia, where last November Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) attempted to rally voters behind a 15-week ban.

“There, the governor actively ran to pass a 15-week ban and said, 'Give me the majorities in the House of Delegates and the Senate to pass this 15-week ban,'” Schifeling says . “And what happened was voters did just the opposite: They ceded control to Democrats in both chambers. »

She adds: “According to our polls and research, voters think [abortion] This is a choice that should be up to the pregnant person and their doctor, not one in which politicians should be involved. I think voters, especially in the wake of Dobbs, are very wary and opposed to banning abortion, period.

As Democrats and their allies worked to draw attention to the Times report, members of the anti-abortion political action group Students for Life — which supported Trump in 2016 — were furious.

“We absolutely reject the idea that our federal government would give its legal blessing to more than nine out of ten abortions,” Kristi Hamrick, vice president of media and policy at Students for Life Action, told Rolling Stone about the proposed 16-week ban. highlighting data that shows 95 percent of abortions occur before 16 weeks of gestation.

From the group's perspective, an article like the one that appeared Friday in the New York Times could only depress the anti-abortion vote. “Who would want this story? People who want to tell pro-life voters that they probably won't be able to vote in this election. Nothing to see here, stay away. This is one of the reasons for such a story: to reduce voter turnout,” she says. “If the Trump administration were to actually support more than nine out of ten abortions, that would be a problem for most pro-life voters. »

The Trump campaign originally called the Times “fake news” but neither denied nor disputed its reporting. On Wednesday, however, Trump's chief spokesman, Steven Cheung, was more emphatic in his denial: “The New York Times story is false and untrue,” he said.

While it's common for the notoriously volatile Trump to approve policies and then later adjust or reverse himself, a source with direct knowledge of the situation confirms to Rolling Stone that this month the ex- President has privately expressed enthusiasm for a 16-week federal ban. assert that this is a position shared by most Americans.

“He said it,” this source bluntly adds. “Sixteen, with some exceptions. »

In recent weeks, the former president approved a 16-week ban in conversations with a large enough number of allies and confidants that it was inevitable that the leak would be leaked, say this source and two others briefed on the matter. subject.

Trump and his team's irritation with this leak isn't all that surprising, given how hard he and his lieutenants worked to thread a needle that, at first glance, seems almost impossible for him — as described himself “the most pro-life president of all time”. » and the man most responsible for destroying federal abortion rights. Tendency

On the one hand, sources close to him say, Trump is petrified of alienating independent and suburban voters in the general election. At the same time, his quiet support for some form of national ban was motivated by his desire to keep influential pro-life figures firmly on his side in a general election, even if they were largely powerless to put pressure on him. him so that he publicly commits to respecting their commitments. wish lists in the GOP primary.

“He's a trade negotiator, and I think he'll negotiate a lot on this issue, as well as a whole host of other issues,” says Robert Jeffress, a megachurch pastor who has advised Trump for years. “Just three weeks ago, I was speaking with President Trump about this issue, and he and I agreed that a six-week ban policy with no exceptions would not be enforced in America today, because the The overwhelming majority of Americans are against something. That's “extreme.” But he's also said they're against “extreme” abortion on demand. So he's clearly trying to take a decidedly pro stance. -life, but also realistic, given the situation in which most Americans find themselves.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-features/trump-abortion-plan-leak-inflamed-campaign-1234973014/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos