Dictionary: Chinese modernization





An aerial photo taken by a drone, taken on January 24, 2024, shows a path along Yundang Lake in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province. [Photo/Xinhua]

BEIJING — President Xi Jinping has showcased China's modernization in a variety of settings, from domestic inspections to international gatherings. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, first introduced the concept of Chinese modernization, or “China's path to modernization,” in a speech he delivered at the occasion of the centenary of the Party in July 2021. . “By supporting and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics and promoting coordinated progress in material, political, cultural, ethical, social and ecological terms, we have paved the way for a new path of modernization, uniquely Chinese, and created a new model of human civilization.” Xi said in his speech. Proclaiming in the same speech the achievement of the first centenary goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, Xi announced that China is moving toward the second centenary goal of becoming a major modern socialist country in all respects. respects by 2049, the 100th. anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. The report to the 20th CPC National Congress presented by Xi in October 2022 positions realizing the Second Centenary Goal and promoting the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path of modernization as the central task of the Party . Five characteristics of Chinese modernization were clarified in the same report: modernization of a huge population, common prosperity for all, material and cultural and ethical progress, harmony between humanity and nature, and peaceful development . The implications of Chinese modernization extend beyond China's borders. The practice broadens avenues for developing countries to achieve modernization and provides a Chinese solution for humanity to explore a better social system, according to Xi.

