Politics
Two years of war, the role of Trkiyes for Ukraine
The ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, which has impacted the region, the United States and Europe, as well as their relations with Moscow, enters its second year this week. Being one of the few countries in the region that has managed to maintain an impartial position, Trkiye will further intensify its efforts in the coming period to achieve a peace settlement.
Individual countries are playing an increasingly important role in efforts to maintain balance in the international system as well as manage conflicts, while the United Nations Security Council is paralyzed by its permanent members. The rivalry between these members has long made the council dysfunctional, an argument Trkiye has made for years, saying the body needs to be more representative and include countries from the African continent, as well as the Muslim community. G20 President Brazil's call and motto for a more equitable governance model reflects the fact that other countries are echoing Ankara's sentiment while regional organizations have also increased their voices.
This year, Trkiye will continue to play his role as mediator in the Middle East crisis as well as the war between Ukraine and Russia. Two years ago, it was the first and only country to bring together the foreign ministers of the two warring countries for a breakthrough in Antalya. He also facilitated a grain initiative aimed at preventing a global food crisis. Situated in a strategic position, Ankara also follows the provisions of the Montreux Convention of 1936 which gives Trkiye the power to restrict the passage of warships through the Turkish Strait in times of war, while also carrying out security operations. demining of the Black Sea to allow navigation in the region. .
Currently, Trkiye continues contacts with both parties to bring the two countries back to diplomacy and negotiate a solution. However, Ankara's task is complex, because the more time passes, the more difficult it becomes to reach a political solution to the problem. Both sides engage in aggression on the ground and the West promises more financial and military aid to kyiv. Ankara's position will continue to advocate that Moscow should not be isolated because dialogue is vital for peace, while discouraging intense military aid to Ukraine, arguing that this could prolong the war. For the upcoming process, Trkiye will likely use his famous leadership diplomacy in which President Recep Tayyip Erdoan himself, alongside the Turkish diplomatic corps, engages in talks with the Russian and Ukrainian presidents to convince them to take steps towards possible ceasefire and a peace solution.
In this context, Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit Trkiye after the local elections on March 31. The Russian leader was due to come this month, but his visit was delayed. Sources told Daily Sabah that the cancellation was due to security concerns expressed by the Russian side, although the Turkish side did not consider these potential threats credible.
Coordination with the United States has also intensified recently. Numerous contacts took place between Ankara and Washington, including a visit by Acting Deputy Secretary of State of the United States Victoria Nuland, frequent telephone calls and meetings between the Turkish and American foreign ministers, as well as a visit from US Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Chris Murphy. As the Israeli-Palestinian crisis continues, Washington could discuss with Trkiye a possible intensification of Ankara's efforts in favor of Ukraine through dialogue with Russia. Trkiye's appointment of experienced career diplomat and former Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat nal as ambassador to Washington will likely also contribute to the partnership.
More recently, the US Ambassador to Trkiye, Jeff Flake, reflected on this policy, saying: We are counting on Trkiye to use its influence, historical ties and economic power in many parts of the world, because Trkiye is unique in its ability to open conversations with our adversaries around the world. ways and in places where we simply cannot do it. Flake added that since Russia's first invasion of Ukraine in 2014, Trkiye has tirelessly supported Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Its commercial sales of highly effective drones to Ukraine thwarted Moscow's early ambitions for a full-scale invasion in 2022 and continue to undermine Russia's war effort.
Overall, it can be seen that the West, unable to respond to the growing number of regional crises across the world, will expand its coordination with Trkiye in both Gaza and Ukraine. We will see Ankara focus more on global diplomacy, especially after local elections, and see an increase in the president's visits and contacts abroad. Stressing its commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity, it will continue to strive for a just peace that will contribute to the stability of the Black Sea Basin countries, including itself.
