Donald Trump wants the White House to profit from his presidency again and fix its trade problems





All these specters are real; most are highly probable. What is certain, however, is that Trump will go for the money. Shortly before his inauguration as president in January 2017, Trump doubled his Mar-a-Lago dues to $200,000.

During his first two years in office, Trump hotels raked in about $7.8 million in contracts with foreign governments, primarily Saudi Arabia, China, Qatar, Kuwait and India.

During Trump's presidency, China accelerated the filing of many trademarks for his daughter Ivanka Trump's companies. Shortly after leaving office, her husband, Jared Kushner, received a $2 billion investment from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

That's not to mention the various licensing deals struck overseas by Eric and Donald Jr. Trump's sons, who ran the company while he was president. It was about as far from blind trust as you could get.

Rules are for idiots

In theory, it is illegal to give gifts to the US president. However, unless there is a direct cash bribe, such emoluments are difficult to prove in court. The Supreme Court rejected requests to hear Trump's conflicts of interest in 2021, saying they were no longer relevant because he had left office.

Since then, Trump has diverted approximately $50 million in campaign donations to pay his legal fees. If the Federal Election Commission had teeth and clearer rules, such errors would not have been allowed to happen. However, as Trump continually reminds his base, rules are for fools. The only realistic obstacle to Trump's monetization of the presidency is the American electorate.

Given that Trump's net worth could decline, the opportunities to influence his decisions would be great.

It is no coincidence that his so-called Muslim ban in the early days of his presidency excluded rich Gulf countries. This should have been called the ban on poor Muslim countries. His first foreign trip as president was to Saudi Arabia.

The Saudis were the second most lucrative occupants of Trump's New York hotels and his Washington hotel during his first two years. China was first. Unless he wins an appeal, Trump is now barred from borrowing from New York-chartered banks until 2027.

Trump's campaign is inseparable from his business activity. The same would be a hundred times truer for his presidency and his party.

This significantly increases the leverage of potential lenders in the Gulf and elsewhere. The Trump Organization cannot operate without debt.

The day after last week's New York court ruling, Trump launched a new line of $399 Never Surrender high-top sneakers. The new Trump product is gold with a big T written on the side.

Since they're available in a limited edition of just 1,000 pairs, Trump clearly won't make much difference to sneaker sales, even though some buyers have paid as much as $9,000 for a pair. Its $99 Victory47 Trump perfume isn't likely to make much money, either.

But that misses the point. Trump's campaign is inseparable from his business activity. The same thing would be a hundred times truer for his presidency and his party. Last week, he proposed that his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, be the next co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

It's often said that Trump's main motivation for winning in November is to stay out of jail. In fact, the law would allow him to campaign and win from prison, after which he would likely attempt to walk free.

It’s less clear what a boost another term would give to Trump’s solvency. Last week's huge fine was based on his defrauding lenders by hugely inflating his assets.

For example, while the Trump Building on Wall Street had 63 floors, its executives claimed it had 72. Having failed to do due diligence, its creditors deserve all the losses attributed to them. The same would apply to the American electorate if they voted to return Trump to power.

Financial Times

