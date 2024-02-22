OECD decision to authorize Indonesia's accession negotiations opens new chapter in history – Economy





following the expression of the Indonesian government's intention to join the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) through a letter from the Coordinating Minister of Economy, Airlangga Hartarto, to the Secretary General of the OECD, Mathias Cormann, as a follow-up to President Joko's directive. Jokowi” Widodo, the OECD Council decided on Wednesday to open accession discussions with Indonesia. This decision follows an assessment carried out by OECD members based on the Evidence-Based Framework for Consideration of Potential Members. The decision to open accession discussions also comes as a continuation of Indonesia's increased engagement and cooperation as one of the OECD's key partners since 2007. As a forum Highlighting the importance of collaboration and setting global standards, the OECD has been a strategic partner for the government in its efforts to formulate progressive and globally accepted national policies. “The decision taken today by OECD member countries is historic. Indonesia's application is the first from Southeast Asia, one of the fastest growing regions in the world. As the largest economy in Southeast Asia and the third largest democracy in the world, Indonesia is an important country. global player, providing crucial leadership in this region and beyond,” said Secretary General Cormann. He added that the decision to open membership discussions would benefit Indonesia and through these discussions, the OECD hoped to help Indonesia continue its reform efforts to realize its vision of becoming a developed country. with a minimum per capita income of 30,300 US dollars by 2045. Furthermore, Secretary General Cormann also hoped that Indonesia's participation in the accession process would help strengthen the relevance and impact of the OECD on a global scale. Along the same lines, Minister Airlangga also said that the accession process should serve as a catalyst to increase Indonesia's per capita income. Furthermore, Indonesia's membership in the OECD and alignment of its regulations with the international body's standards is expected to have positive impacts on the general public, such as increasing the value of investments, promoting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as global players and improving the quality of human resources. . Every Monday With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, 'Prospects' is the go-to source for staying ahead of Indonesia's rapidly changing business landscape. for subscribing to our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. See more newsletters “We also hope that OECD membership can support the Indonesian government's priorities, including green economy, digitalization, human resource development, good governance and push Indonesia to escape the middle-income trap “, said Minister Airlangga. He also said that written support for Indonesia's accession process had been obtained from Australia, Japan, Germany and Slovakia. Next, Secretary General Cormann mentioned that a draft roadmap for the technical review of the accession process would be prepared in collaboration with the Indonesian government for consideration by the OECD Council at the next meeting. Encompassing diverse policy areas and focusing on several priority issues such as open trade and investment, public governance, integrity, anti-corruption efforts, environmental protection and mitigation of climate change, the technical review process will be carried out to ensure alignment of national regulations with those of the OECD. standards. This article was published in collaboration with the Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia.

