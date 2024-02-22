The strongest arguments against Donald Trump





If Donald Trump defeats Nikki Haley on Saturday in his home state of South Carolina, where he is leading in the polls, it will be easy for him to win the Republican Party nomination. And if he wins the GOP nomination, he has a very good chance of winning the presidency. So it's worth examining the strongest argument against Trump, one that many Americans have never heard before: that Trump brings out the worst in many of his critics and supporters.

To truly make this anti-Trump argument, one must go so far as to acknowledge that the anti-Trump coalition has at times engaged in insanity, hysteria, and abuse of power. The name for this phenomenon is Trump Derangement Syndrome.

In 2003, conservative writer Charles Krauthammer coined the term Bush Derangement Syndrome to describe the acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal people in reaction to the policies, presidency, or even the very existence of George W. .Bush. The idea was not that any opposition to Bush or his policies was deranged, but rather that hatred of Bush caused some of the president's critics to make absurd claims, such as claiming that he knew that the Bush attacks September 11th was about to arrive.

Trump Derangement Syndrome is similar but more intense and more widespread. I am 44 years old. I remember extreme hatred towards many politicians, including Bill Clinton, Bush and Barack Obama. But nothing compares to the reaction to Trump's presidency. Many Americans take it as an article of faith that Trump is a tool of Russia and a fascist danger to democracy who should be barred from the polls in all 50 states and imprisoned for life. They therefore believe that almost everything critics do to oppose him can be excused as a just means to a vital end.

For this reason, during Trump's presidency, our entire politics was distorted by the reaction to him, not only among zealous members of the resistance, but also among many moderate Democrats who were less likely to oppose the excesses from the left when Trump was in power. Feeling more threatened by Trump than any other politician, they saw stopping him as their priority and everything else as a diversion that could be sorted out later. It has never been more difficult to oppose the illiberal left than when Trump was president.

Of course, I don't need to convince South Carolina Republicans that Trump Derangement Syndrome is real. Most Republicans see it. Many Trump supporters complained about this. Trump himself has mentioned this idea by name on social media. But if you truly see that a particular man is absolutely upsetting many of your fellow Americans, doesn't it follow that you should choose someone else to lead the United States?

Good leaders do not disrupt a large faction of the country they rule. Good leaders bring out the best in people. More than anyone, Trump brings out the worst in Americans.

This is the strongest argument against Trump. It's not about his political agenda, or his character, or the lawsuits against him, or his failure to make America great again from 2016 to 2020, an era of COVID lockdowns, spikes in cancel culture, increased murders and riots.

It's not about him. It's about us.

The strongest argument against Trump is his effect on the American people and not just his opponents. Trump manages to upset many of his most ardent supporters. The people who stormed the capitol on January 6 were not representative of typical Republicans. But how many of the more than 450 people sentenced to prison for their actions that day would have formed a violent, unruly mob in response to any other politician? Under any other president, they would have been at school, at work, or at home with their families.

Certainly, no one will storm the capital for Nikki Haley. Like any president, Haley would have critics, including a few supporters who hit her with unfair and hyperbolic attacks. But these critics would probably not show symptoms of derangement. Even while serving in the Trump administration, Haley generated far less hate than its more controversial figures. If anyone fears her, I haven't met them. As president, Haley simply wouldn't have much effect on the public psyche. And that's good: politicians should be supporting players who quietly serve as we please, not main characters in national life, arousing fear and disgust.

Nikki Haley leads President Biden by 13 points in a new poll of a hypothetical matchup, The Hill reported earlier this month. In other words, she can win the general election, and she can do it without bringing out the worst in all of us.

