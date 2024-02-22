Politics
PM Modi, the most popular world leader. Where are Biden, Trudeau in this list? | Latest news India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as the most popular world leader with an approval rating of 78 percent, according to a survey by US-based global business intelligence agency Morning Consult. declared. The prime minister is more popular than US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Britain's Rishi Sunak.
According to the agency's website, the latest approval rates are based on data collected from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5. Rates reflect the one-week rolling average of views among adults in each country surveyed.
Modi, 73, is seeking a third successive term as prime minister, a feat achieved by India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Sworn in on the day India gained independence, August 15, 1947, Nehru led the Congress to victories in 1952, 1957 and 1962 before his death in 1964.
PM Modi tops the list with 78 percent approval rating according to the Morning Consult survey. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador comes in second with an approval rating of 65 percent, while Argentina's Javier Milei is the third most popular world leader with an approval rating of 63 percent. Last December, the same survey had named PM Modi as the most popular with 76 per cent approval.
Here is the full list of the 25 most popular world leaders according to the Morning Consult survey:
|S.NO
|NAME OF CHEF
|COUNTRY
|APPROVAL RATINGS
|1
|NARENDRA MODI
|INDIA
|78%
|2
|ANDRES MANUEL LOPEZ WORKSHOP
|MEXICO
|65%
|3
|JAVIER MILÉI
|ARGENTINA
|63%
|4
|DONALD TUSK
|POLAND
|52%
|5
|VIOLA AMHERD
|SWISS
|51%
|6
|LUIZ INACIO LULA DA SILVA
|BRAZIL
|46%
|7
|ANTHONY ALBANESE
|AUSTRALIA
|46%
|8
|GIORGIA MELONI
|ITALY
|41%
|9
|PEDRO SANCHEZ
|SPAIN
|38%
|ten
|ALEXANDRE DE CROO
|BELGIUM
|38%
|11
|JOE BIDEN
|UNITED STATES
|37%
|12
|LEO VARADKAR
|IRELAND
|37%
|13
|ULF KRISTERSSON
|SWEDEN
|36%
|14
|RECEP TAYYIP ERDOĞAN
|TURKEY
|36%
|15
|MARC RUTTE
|THE NETHERLANDS
|33%
|16
|CYRIL RAMAPHOSA
|SOUTH AFRICA
|29%
|17
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU
|CANADA
|29%
|18
|KARL NEHAMMER
|AUSTRIA
|27%
|19
|STONE OF JONAS GAHR
|NORWAY
|27%
|20
|RISHI SUNAK
|UNITED KINGDOM
|25%
|21
|EMMANUEL MACRON
|FRANCE
|23%
|22
|YOON SEOK-YOUL
|SOUTH KOREA
|23%
|23
|OLAF Scholz
|GERMANY
|21%
|24
|PETER FIALA
|CZECH REPUBLIC
|19%
|25
|FUMIO KISHIDA
|JAPAN
|18%
Born on September 17, 1950, Modi grew up in Vadnagar in Mehsana district of Gujarat. After working in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he joined the BJP in 1985 and held various positions before becoming its general secretary in 2001.
The same year, Modi was chosen as the chief minister of Gujarat by the party. In 2013, he was appointed head of the BJP campaign committee and then a candidate for the post of prime minister.
In 2014, Modi led the BJP to its then-best performance in the Lok Sabha elections, winning 282 seats. It was the first time since 1984 that a party crossed the majority bar alone. Five years later, the BJP won 303 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.
Get updates on Indian news, farmers' protests live and latest news and top headlines from India and around the world.
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-narendra-modi-most-popular-global-leader-where-are-biden-trudeau-in-this-list-101708599211399.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
