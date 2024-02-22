Donald Trump: This year's biggest conservative rally is all about the former president





For three days in early 2012, as the hotly contested presidential primaries consumed the Republican Party, the Conservative Political Action Conference was in the spotlight.

Thousands of hard-line conservatives and hundreds of journalists descended on Washington in February for the political right's annual gathering. That year's programming not only included landmark speeches from leading presidential candidates Mitt Romney and Rick Santorum; it also provided a venue for unsuccessful candidates to bow to the GOP base and for some rising Republican stars to test the waters for 2016.

But this year's CPAC, which began Wednesday in the midst of yet another presidential campaign, has little room on the agenda for 2024 as well or to showcase the party's future. There's also no room for former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who is still competing for the GOP nomination. Instead, it's a four-day party with one man at the center: Donald Trump.

The list of speakers includes MAGA influencers, right-wing conservative media figures who regularly flatter the former president and people who served in the Trump administration. Trump himself will address the conference on Saturday before traveling to South Carolina to watch the results of the state's Republican primary.

Yet despite the event taking place on the same day as South Carolina's primaries this year, the former president is expected to use the CPAC stage to focus on comparing his record to that of President Joe Biden in a preview of a likely general election matchup, one,” the Trump adviser told CNN.

This year's Trump-centered CPAC will also serve as an unofficial kickoff to the GOP vice presidential stakes. Some of the highest-profile potential vice presidential candidates will address the CPAC audience in what can only be described as an audition of sorts to test how they are received by the Trump faithful.

Among the contenders scheduled to speak are New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, the fourth-ranking Republican in the House; entrepreneur and recent presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy; Ohio Senator JD Vance; Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson wins; Florida Rep. Byron Donalds; former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii; South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem; and Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake.

Many people close to the former president say that while Trump has a history of naming allies and donors to take their temperature on his potential partners, he is far from having made a decision.

Another source said Trump told his senior advisers that he did not want to get ahead of the primary process by selecting a potential vice presidential candidate too early, indicating that it was not right. chance. However, his advisers also acknowledge that jockeying for the position has clearly begun.

CPAC attendees will vote for their favorites to join Trump on the list of candidates next November in the conference poll.

Trump himself fueled the speculation. Asked Tuesday by Fox News host Laura Ingraham whether Ramaswamy, Donalds, Noem and Gabbard were on his shortlist, along with South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the former president responded: They are.

Honestly, all these people are good, he said. They are all good. They are all solid.

Being a potential vice presidential candidate for Trump means having to walk a fine line, with CPAC being one of those tests. Vice presidential candidates must both brandish their conservative credentials and strong loyalty to Trump, while not appearing too eager to join him on the 2024 ticket, a person close to the former president warned. They need to be interesting, good messengers, and popular, but not in a way that could overshadow Trump. That risk was evident in a recent episode when Trump privately complained about an ally he was sharing a stage with for talking too much, only to then ask him to speak at a later event, people told CNN two sources close to the former president.

Launched in 1974, CPAC became a space for conservatives to engage in political debate and for grassroots voices to be heard by party insiders in Washington. Candidates and party leaders stay at CPAC year after year to take the temperature of the base and test their standing with the thousands of conservatives crammed into hotel ballrooms.

Trump's relationship with CPAC began in 2011, when he was still a businessman and reality TV star flirting with presidential politics. Like many Republican candidates before him, Trump appeared at the annual conference to convince the crowd of his conservative bona fides.

I am pro-life. I am against gun control, he told attendees. And I will fight to end and replace Obamacare.

But like the rest of the Republican Party, CPAC became an extension of Trump's political operations after he took office. Speaking at the conference in 2017, shortly after Trump was sworn in, presidential advisor Kellyanne Conway joked that the conference would soon become TPAC. The rebranding lasted throughout Trump's tenure as president and remained even in the years after he left office.

I don't recognize him anymore, said Al Crdenas, former president of the American Conservative Union, which organizes the event. It's all about Donald Trump.

Trump allies pushed back on the idea that the event had changed or was potentially less important, saying it was indicative of change within a party that has continued to coalesce around Trump.

Some Republican presidential candidates have dared, in recent years, to play a role with the CPAC faithful. None succeeded.

DeSantis threw in the hats and received a hero's entrance from a friendly crowd at the 2022 rally in Florida, but still lost the famous straw poll handily to Trump. Haley urged CPAC attendees last year to put their faith in a new generation, and in response, Trump supporters heckled her in the hallways. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, another Trump administration alumnus who has considered a 2024 bid, also tried to drive a wedge between CPAC and the former president in his 2023 remarks; he never reached the starting line in the GOP presidential race.

None of these people spoke at this week's rally. Among Trump's 2024 rivals, only Ramaswamy, who praised Trump even as he ran against him, will speak at CPAC. He will deliver the keynote address at the Friday dinner. Compare that with 2012, when unsuccessful presidential candidates including Minnesota Rep. Michele Bachmann, Texas Gov. Rick Perry and businessman Herman Cain each had a turn at the microphone.

That year, CPAC also featured the GOP's ascendant numbers. Florida Senator Marco Rubio opened the conference, and former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker received loud applause during his speech. Both will run for president in 2016.

This week, however, for the second year in a row, many of the party's emerging congressmen and governors are avoiding the conference. The event also will not feature party leaders in Washington. The former presidents' top allies on Capitol Hill, such as Reps. Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan, will speak at the conference, but not Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell or House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Some Republican operatives say the lack of interest reflects a CPAC diminished both by its loyalty to Trump and by the controversies that have swirled around the conference's leadership in recent years. Last year, American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp faced multiple allegations of sexual assault, including from a Republican Party political strategist who accused Schlapp, in connection with a trial, for groping and caressing his groin during a car ride. Schlapp denied wrongdoing at the time through an attorney. Shortly after the allegations came to light, Trump and Schlapp appeared together at a CPAC fundraiser at the former president's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

Amid the turmoil, CPAC has also experienced turnover on its board of directors.

Attempts to reach Schlapp by phone before CPAC were unsuccessful.

David Kochel, a Republican strategist for Romney during the 2012 campaign against Santorum, said Republicans once treated CPAC as a significant showcase for candidates. Now, he said, it's not a serious organization and called it a scam.

It's the Star Wars bar scene of underage performative and conservative celebrities, based on their Twitter following and how thuggish they can behave, Kochel said. It is a platform for chaos to disrupt the so-called “establishment,” even though, increasingly, they are the establishment.

