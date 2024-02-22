Turkish central bank keeps key rate unchanged, suspending series of hikes

People warm themselves with a fire as they fish on the Galata Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. Turkey's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at 45% on Thursday, suspending a series aggressive rate hikes aimed at controlling high inflation. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra) Picture : ASSOCIATED PRESS

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkey's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at 45% on Thursday, halting a series of measures aggressive rate hikes aimed at controlling high inflation.

The central bank said it was keeping the benchmark one-week repo rate unchanged, according to a statement. This was the bank's first interest rate decision under its newly appointed governor, Fatih Karahan.

The move was in line with expectations that the rate would remain constant after the bank said last month that the monetary tightening needed to set the course for disinflation had been achieved.

On Thursday, the bank suggested that the current rate would be maintained until there is a significant and sustained decline in the underlying monthly inflation trend.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed Karahan governor of the central bank on February 3, replacing Hafize Gaye Erkan who resigned after allegations of nepotism emerged in local media. Erkan, a former US-based bank executive and Turkey's first female governor, strongly rejected the claims.

Under Erkan's tenure, the central bank had raised the benchmark interest rate from 8.5% in June to 45% last month.

The rate hikes came after Erdogan, re-elected in May, backed away from his unconventional policies that economists say helped trigger a currency crisis and drive up the cost of living, leaving households struggling. struggling to afford basic products.

Despite the series of increases, inflation remains high. Consumer prices rose nearly 65% ​​in January. The Turkish lira, meanwhile, fell to a new record low against the dollar this week, trading at 31 lira to the dollar.

Karahan, former deputy governor of Erkan, assured that Turkey would maintain its policy to fight galloping inflation, supervised by Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek.