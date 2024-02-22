Panda diplomacy is not over as China prepares to send 2 giant pandas to the United States this year





China plans to send a new pair of giant pandas to the San Diego Zoo, renewing its long-standing gesture of friendship to the United States after the recall of almost all the iconic bears on loan to American zoos as relations deteriorated between the two nations. The China Wildlife Conservation Association has signed cooperative agreements with zoos in San Diego and Madrid and is in talks with zoos in Washington, D.C. and Vienna, the Chinese organization said, describing the agreements as a new round of collaboration for panda conservation. . San Diego Zoo officials told The Associated Press that if all permits and other requirements are approved, two bears, a male and a female, are expected to arrive as early as late summer, about five years after the zoo has returned its last pandas. in China. “We are very excited and hopeful,” said Megan Owen of the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance and vice president of Wildlife Conservation Science. “They expressed immense enthusiasm to restart cooperation with pandas, starting with the San Diego Zoo.” China could send relatives of former residents Zoos typically pay a fee of US$1 million a year for two pandas, with the money earmarked for China's conservation efforts, according to a 2022 report from the US Congressional Research Service. Pandas eating in their enclosure at a zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, October 29, 2023. (AFP/Getty Images) In November, Chinese President Xi Jinping raised hopes that his country would resume sending pandas to the United States after he and President Joe Biden gathered in Northern California for their first face-to-face meeting for a year and have committed to trying to reduce tensions. China is considering a pair that includes a descendant of Bai Yun and Gao Gao, two former residents of the zoo, said Owen, an expert on panda behavior who has worked in San Diego and China. Bai Yun, born in captivity in China, lived at the zoo for more than 20 years and gave birth to six cubs. She and her son were the zoo's last pandas, returning to China in 2019. Gao Gao was born in the wild in China and lived at the San Diego Zoo from 2003 to 2018 before being returned. Decades of conservation efforts in the wild and studies in captivity have saved the giant panda species from extinction, increasing its population from fewer than 1,000 individuals at a time to more than 1,800 individuals in the wild and in captivity. Black and white bears have long been the symbol of friendship between the United States and China since Beijing gifted a pair of pandas to the National Zoo in Washington, DC, in 1972, before the normalization of bilateral relations.

