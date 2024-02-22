Trump asks for 30 days to recover damages in New York civil fraud case





A lawyer for Donald Trump asked New York Judge Arthur Engoron for 30 days to implement the ruling Friday in the civil fraud case, which fined the former president more than $350 million and to his company and temporarily banned him from doing business in the country. State.

“Given that the court-appointed observer continues to be in place, there is no harm to the Attorney General in briefly suspending the execution to allow for an orderly post-judgment process, particularly given the “magnitude of the judgment,” wrote attorney Clifford S. Robert. in a letter to Engoron on Wednesday.

Engoron had appointed an independent monitor to oversee financial reporting and the transfer of assets.

In response to Robert, a special counsel for the New York Attorney General's office, Andrew Amer, said in a letter to Engoron on Thursday that the defendants “provide no basis for withholding enforcement of the judgment.” Amer said the defendants “requested such relief in their post-trial brief, which the Court refused to grant.”

In his ruling released Friday, Engoron ordered Trump and the Trump Organization to pay $354 million in damages and barred the former president from holding senior positions at New York companies for three years.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said the damages amount to more than $450 million, with prejudgment interest, which will continue to accrue until it is paid.

Trump is expected to appeal the decision, but must post bail for the full amount of damages before doing so.

In early January, James sought a $370 million fine against Trump and his companies and a lifetime ban against him and two of his former business executives from the state's real estate industry. The attorney general also requested a five-year ban on Trump's eldest sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, with the same conditions. Ultimately, the judge barred them from holding executive positions in New York companies for two years.

Rebecca Shabad

Brittany Kubicko

Adam Reiss, Dareh Gregorian and Dan Mangan, CNBC contributed.

