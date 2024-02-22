Politics
CJI DY Chandrachud reveals how PM Narendra Modi helped him while battling vegan diet yoga Covid Latest Updates India TV
Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud today (February 22) revealed his adoption of a vegan diet and commitment to practicing yoga as integral parts of his lifestyle in a notable revelation. Highlighting the importance of holistic wellness, CJI Chandrachud revealed that he has been adhering to a vegan diet for the last five months and intends to continue with this diet.
“I practice yoga. I woke up at 3:30 this morning to do yoga. Additionally, I have been following a vegan diet for five months. I try to focus on a holistic lifestyle pattern, which starts with what you eat, of course, and what you put in your system,” Chief Justice Chandrachud told the media while sharing his insights on his wellness practices.
CJI also shared his experience when he first contracted COVID-19 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him and suggested AYUSH's 'Vaidya' for treatment.
“I have been associated with AYUSH since Covid broke out. I had a very serious bout of Covid and the Prime Minister called me and said, 'I believe you have Covid and I hope that everything is fine. I realize that you are not in good shape but we will do everything. There is a 'Vaidya' who is also a secretary at AYUSH and I will arrange a call with him who will send you medicines and everything.' “I took AYUSH medicines when I had Covid. The 2nd and 3rd times I had Covid, I did not take any allopathic medicine…,” CJI said.
CJI Chandrachud said a holistic lifestyle is important not only for judges and their immediate families but also for staff members.
“I underwent Panchakarma about a year ago and I am looking forward to doing it again now as it is the turn of the season,” he added.
Inauguration of the AYUSH holistic wellness center
The Chief Justice of India on Thursday inaugurated an AYUSH holistic wellness center at the Supreme Court premises. The event was attended by Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of AYUSH, Mahendra Munjapara, Minister of State for Ministry of AYUSH and Prof. (Dr) Tanuja Nesari, Director, All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA).
The establishment was established with the active participation of AlIA under the aegis of the Ministry of AYUSH. The AYUSH Holistic Wellness Center located within the Supreme Court premises is a state-of-the-art facility offering holistic care addressing physical, mental and emotional well-being, promoting the overall health of judges and staff of the Supreme Court from India. On this occasion, a Memorandum of Understanding regarding establishment, operationalization and provision of expert services at AYUSH Holistic Wellness Center was also signed between the Supreme Court and the All India Institute of Ayurveda.
“We have more than 2,000 staff members at the Supreme Court, including our colleagues, the 34 judges who bear enormous stress in their daily work, resulting in a heavy caseload. I believe it is important to consider a holistic lifestyle, not just for the “Judges and their immediate families, but also the staff members. Through them we can spread this message to the rest of the country” , did he declare.
On the opening of the AYUSH center in the apex court premises, CJI said he was concerned about the plight of over 2,000 Supreme Court staff as they do not get the facilities available to the judges. “I want them to have a holistic lifestyle…I would like to thank Minister Sarbananda Sonowal…,” CJI said.
“Regarding the benefits of traditional Ayurveda, I am deeply grateful to all the doctors and to Ayush. They have a magnificent facility in Saket, and now we are taking this to the Supreme Court. Each of the doctors who have contributed to this scientifically prepared this document. We are unveiling it to the Supreme Court and, through it, to the entire nation,” he added.
(With ANI entries)
