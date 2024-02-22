President Joko Widodo inaugurates new Makassar port





DRAWING. Indonesian President Joko Widodo accompanied by Minister of Transport Budi Karya Sumadi inaugurated the Makassar New Port (MNP) on Thursday (22/2).

KONTAN.CO.ID – Indonesian President Joko Widodo accompanied by Minister of Transport Budi Karya Sumadi inaugurated the Makassar New Port (MNP) on Thursday (22/2). The president said the new Makassar Port is a major port in eastern Indonesia that is expected to streamline logistics costs in Indonesia. “This port will become a major port in eastern Indonesia which we hope can streamline logistics costs in our country,” President Jokowi said. The president added that ten years ago, logistics costs in Indonesia were 24 percent, while in other countries they were between 9 and 12 percent. According to the President, this is explained by the fact that ports are not integrated into industrial zones. Today, our logistics costs have decreased by around 14 percent. It has fallen significantly, but remains slightly higher than that of other countries. “It is our collective duty,” he explained. The President also raised the problem of dwell time, which previously could reach five to seven days and, according to him, was very inefficient. This problem has been resolved, however, as the average length of stay is currently less than three days. Regarding the length of stay, previously it could be 5 days, 6 days, 7 days. The goods come off the ship and are then transported, which is not efficient. Today the average is less than three per day, which is very good. We are not inferior to major ports in other countries. “This is the strength, the potential that we continue to improve so that our competitiveness improves,” said the President. Meanwhile, the Minister of Transportation explained that the construction of the MNP aims to strengthen Makassar's role as a logistics gateway in Indonesia's eastern region and support the connectivity of international trade routes. Makassar New Port is one of two Indonesian ports strong and ready to receive large ships from around the world. In addition, its current capacity reaches 2.5 million TEUs per year, concluded the Minister of Transport. Furthermore, the Minister of Transportation revealed that the presence of MNP is new energy for Indonesia, because it is an Indonesian hub and a world-class international hub. Hopefully, the existence of the new Makassar port can accelerate economic growth and equality in the eastern Indonesia region. Furthermore, we hope that Indonesia's maritime connectivity can become more resilient, more efficient and have a great impact on the country's progress, the Minister of Transport hoped. Also present at the occasion were Minister of State Affairs Erick Thohir, Minister of PUPR Basuki Hadimuljono, Acting Governor of South Sulawesi Bahtiar Baharuddin, Regents and Mayors of South Sulawesi, as well as the Council of administration of Pelindo. Read also: Becoming the gateway to eastern Indonesia, Jokowi inaugurates the new port of Makassar Check out other news and articles at Google News

