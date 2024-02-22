Trump threatened by New York AG for payment of civil fine for fraud: live





Trump says his $355 million fraud penalty is a form of Navalny

Donald Trump could see his assets seized and even lose his buildings in New York if he cannot pay the $355 million fine in his civil fraud case, warned state Attorney General Letitia James.

If he does not have the funds to pay the judgment, then we will pursue mechanisms to enforce the judgment in court and ask the judge to seize his assets, Ms. James said in an interview with ABC News.

We are ready to bring judgment to New Yorkers, and yes, I watch 40 Wall Street every day.

Mr. Trump participated in a Fox News town hall in South Carolina on Tuesday evening, during which he again compared his own legal struggles to the shocking fate of the late Russian dissident Alexei Navalny.

The former president said last week's verdict against him amounted to a form of Navalny, adding: “It's a form of communism or fascism.”

Elsewhere at the town hall, Mr. Trump hinted at a shortlist of possible vice-presidential candidates as he pursues the Republican presidential nomination and pledged to debate Joe Biden, but had difficulty struggling with questions about illegal immigration and classified documents.

Key Points Show Latest Update 1708617622 If it can't pay $454 million civil fraud debt, New York AG says it will seize Trump's property

Donald Trump could risk losing some of his most valuable properties if he can't pay his massive civil fraud fine in New York. With interest, he owes the state nearly $454 million and the amount increases by $87,502 every day until he pays.

New York Attorney General Letitia James told ABC News on Tuesday that she would seek to seize some of the former president's assets if he is unable to cover the bill imposed by Judge Arthur's ruling Engor of February 16.

Engoron concluded that Trump lied for years about his wealth as he built the real estate empire that propelled him to stardom and the White House. Trump denies any wrongdoing and has promised to appeal.

If he does not have the funds to pay the judgment, we will seek mechanisms to enforce the judgment in court and ask the judge to seize his assets, James, a Democrat, said in an interview with the Reporter from ABC's Aaron Katersky.

Trump's ability to pay his growing legal debts is increasingly murky after back-to-back defeats in court.

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 22, 2024 4:00 p.m.

1708615822Biden calls Putin crazy, criticizes Trump's Navalny comments

Speaking at a fundraising event in San Francisco, California, on Wednesday evening, President Biden told his audience: We have a crazy SOB. [son of a b****], this guy, Putin, others. And we still have to worry about nuclear conflict. But the existential threat facing humanity is the climate.

Joe Sommerlad reports on the Kremlin's reaction:

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 22, 2024 3:30 p.m.

1708614004Trump finally reveals his shortlist for vice president and DeSantis made the cut

On Tuesday's broadcast of Trump's town hall on Fox, perhaps the biggest headline came when Ingraham asked him about possible contenders to become his vice president.

One of the names mentioned, surprisingly, was that of Ron DeSantis, which has since become even more surprising given that Trump advisor Chris LaCivita said this about him on X last night:

Here's a reminder of who else is present and who appears to be absent.

Joe SommerladFebruary 22, 2024 3:00 p.m.

1708612734Watch: Fetterman says Democratic criticism of Biden only helps Trump

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 22, 2024 2:38 p.m.

1708612204 Daily Show star mocks Trump for comparing himself to Navalny

Absolutely wild stuff from Desi Lydic here, who observed this week: Navalny sacrificed his life for democracy. Donald Trump tried to sacrifice Mike Pence's life to kill democracy.

She also roasted Trump for his horrible new sneakers and cologne and ridiculed Nikki Haley for not knowing when to leave the party.

Joe SommerladFebruary 22, 2024 2:30 p.m.

1708610404Fake 2020 Wisconsin voter reveals he was scared to death that Trump would lose his state

Andrew Hitt, the former chairman of the Wisconsin Republican Party, publicly admitted to being a fake Trump voter in the 2020 election during an appearance on CNN's 60 Minutes with Anderson Cooper.

Wisconsin is one of the few states where Republicans were not accused of false votes in the election, but allegedly carried out this ploy to distort the popular vote.

Trump ultimately lost Wisconsin to President Joe Biden by about 20,000 votes.

Hitt told Cooper he implemented the plan because he was afraid of Trump supporters in the state and his fellow Republicans.

It wasn't a safe time, he said.

Michelle Del Rey has more.

Joe SommerladFebruary 22, 2024 2:00 p.m.

1708608600Georgia governor says he told investigators about Trump 2020 election subversion months ago

Brian Kemp says he was questioned by Special Counsel Jack Smith's office months ago about the investigation into Trump's attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

The Republican told CNN he spoke to investigators last summer as part of the Justice Department's investigation into the former president's actions following his loss to Joe Biden.

“I basically told them the same thing I told the special grand juries: that I respect the law and the Constitution and answer all their questions honestly,” Kemp told Kaitlan Collins.

Dan Gooding has the story.

Joe SommerladFebruary 22, 2024 1:30 p.m.

1708606804Lara Trump says Republicans absolutely want their donations spent on Trump's legal bills

Speaking in North Charleston while campaigning for her father-in-law ahead of the South Carolina primary, Miss Trump also admitted she was unfamiliar with the Republican National Committee's rules on the subject.

Good thing she's not running to be RNC co-chair in that case!

She also knew nothing about Navalny but, unlike the former president, she was astute enough to admit it.

Joe SommerladFebruary 22, 2024 1:00 p.m.

1708605004Trump leads Biden in age and mental and physical fitness in new poll

Joe Biden holds a small lead over Donald Trump among registered voters, even as the former president leads his successor on issues such as age and physical and mental fitness in a new poll.

Forty-nine percent of registered voters support the president, while 45 percent support Trump, according to a Quinnipiac University national poll released Wednesday.

In late January, the same poll found that 50 percent supported Biden and 44 percent supported Trump.

Here's more from Gustav Kilander.

Joe SommerladFebruary 22, 2024 12:30 p.m.

1708603204Biden bombshells all lead back to Trump and Russia

It's been more than a year since Republicans took over the House of Representatives and launched a series of investigations into President Joe Biden and his family.

And, over the course of this year, it has become increasingly clear that the sources of all the dirt Republicans claim to have all trace back to one man: former President Donald Trump.

Here's more from Andrew Feinberg.

Joe SommerladFebruary 22, 2024 12:00

