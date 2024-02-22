CJI Chandrachud: 'Vegan' CJI Chandrachud reveals how PM Modi helped him during his Covid battle





Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud inaugurated the AYUSH Holistic Wellness Center on the Supreme Court premises on Thursday. He also shared his personal experience of AYUSH treatments, including Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, during his battle against Covid-19. In an interview with ANI, CJI Chandrachud revealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to facilitate his access to AYUSH treatment for Covid-19. He said, “The Prime Minister called me when I was ill with Covid and arranged a consultation with an AYUSH vaidya. I took the medicine and did not need allopathic treatment during subsequent Covid infections.

Expressing concern over the welfare of the Supreme Court staff, CJI Chandrachud highlighted the extension of holistic healthcare beyond the judiciary. He said: “I want them to have a holistic lifestyle,” emphasizing his commitment to overall well-being for all. The AYUSH center aims to promote Ayurveda and holistic practices to judges, families and staff. CJI Chandrachud applauded the meticulous planning, mentioning the non-slip tiles, dedicated treatment rooms and well-maintained toilets tailored to the specific treatments offered. CJI Chandrachud further shared his personal commitment to a holistic lifestyle, saying, “I have been doing yoga and following a vegan diet for the past five months. I believe a holistic lifestyle starts with what you eat. » “I followed Panchakarma for about a year. It's been a long time, and I can't wait to do it again now, because it's the start of the season. However, we have more than 2000 staff members at the Supreme Court, including our colleagues, all 34 judges who bear enormous stress in their daily work, “resulting in a heavy workload. I think it is “It is important to consider a holistic lifestyle, not only for judges and their immediate families, but also for staff members. Through them, we can spread this message to the rest of the country,” he said. declared. “Regarding the benefits of traditional Ayurveda, I am deeply grateful to all the doctors and Ayush. They have a magnificent facility in Saket, and now we are taking this matter to the Supreme Court. Each of the doctors who contributed to this scientifically prepared this facility. We are revealing it to the Supreme Court and, through it, to the entire nation,” he added. Earlier, while announcing the joint project for health screening and management through Ayurvedic interventions at the national level on Wednesday, Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, said that “to make India a self-reliant nation, we must make every Indian disease free. This project will benefit more than 20,000 tribal students. The Ministry of Ayush, through its research council, Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), has taken up this health initiative for tribal students with the joint initiative of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and from ICMR-National Tribal Health Research Institute, Jabalpur. . (You can now subscribe to our Economic Times WhatsApp channel)



