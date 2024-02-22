Biden calls Putin a crazy SOB, hits Trump over Navalny's remarks





President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin crazy and criticized Donald Trump for comparing himself to recently deceased Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

We have crazy people like Putin and others, and we always have to worry about nuclear conflict, Biden said Wednesday at a fundraiser in San Francisco.

Referring to the Republican frontrunner challenging his re-election bid, Biden said he didn't know where that came from, referring to Trump's comparison to Navalny.

It amazes me what is being said, Biden said. I mean, if I was here 10 or 15 years ago and I said all this, you would all think I should commit.

Biden is on a three-day West Coast tour that includes fundraisers in Southern and Northern California, events that will add to the $130 million his campaign had raised by the end of January.

Read more: President Biden's campaign is on TikTok

During a Fox News town hall on Tuesday evening, Trump compared his legal troubles to Navalny's plight, calling the Russian opposition leader's death a very sad situation and saying his four criminal charges were politically motivated.

The ex-president did not criticize Putin in his remarks.

White House spokesman John Kirby said Tuesday that a major sanctions package against Russia would be announced Friday, building on sanctions against Putin's regime following Navalny's death and as the invasion of Ukraine enters its third year.

Approving additional aid to Ukraine for the war with Russia remains mired in partisan debates on Capitol Hill, with House lawmakers on recess this week.

Read more: Putin's Ukraine myths, debunked

Biden is expected to attend two fundraisers on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. co-founder John Wolthuis and Nat Simons, co-founder of the Sea Change Foundation, were among the planned attendees at the first event, according to a person familiar with the matter, while Gordon Getty, the tycoon's son of oil J. Paul Getty, was on the guest list for the second time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/6727308/biden-putin-trump-navalny/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos