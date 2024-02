Imran Khan calls for end of IMF support to Pakistan due to rigged elections

PTI leader Senator Ali Zafar speaks to the media outside Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi in this image from a video dated February 22, 2024. YouTube/GeoNews

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Ali Zafar on Thursday said incarcerated party founder Imran Khan will write a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), asking it to end its support to Pakistan due to rigged elections.

Imran Khan will send a letter to the IMF today. The charter of the IMF, EU and other organizations states that they can only operate or provide loans to a country if there is good governance, Zafar told reporters after meeting Khan at the prison by Rawalpindis Adiala.

Zafar said the most important section of their charter is that a country must be democratic. If there is no democracy, these institutions cannot and should not function in these countries either.

The fundamental pillar of a democracy is free and fair elections. However, the whole world saw how the nation's mandate was stolen. Leaving aside the pre-election rigging, in the post-election rigging, victory was snatched from the winning PTI candidates.

Senator Zafar said the people's vote was stolen in the darkness of the night. He said going to the IMF for a bailout would be detrimental to the country without an audit of the election results.

He also lamented that permission was not granted to meet Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, who is incarcerated at the Bani Gala residence declared a sub-jail.

This is not the first time that the opposition PTI party has tried to influence the agreement with the IMF, as in 2022, its ex-leader Shaukat Tarin had told the PTI finance ministers of KP and Punjab that They should tell the IMF that the commitment made to them cannot be fulfilled and cite the recent devastation caused by floods in the country as the reason.

Pakistan secured a $3 billion short-term program from the IMF last year, which helped avoid a sovereign debt default. It expires next month and getting a new, much bigger one is widely seen as the new administration's priority.

While the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and their allies reached an agreement to form a coalition government, the PTI and some other political parties rejected the elections and announced nationwide elections. protests.

The PTI demanded that the election results be published on the basis of Form 45, the results of a single polling station, instead of Form 47, the consolidated results of a constituency, as the party claims that the latter were falsified and its independent candidates won a simple majority in the National Assembly. .

