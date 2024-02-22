Former candidate Vivek Ramaswamy campaigns for Trump in Aiken





AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) – Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was in Aiken Wednesday to campaign for Donald Trump.

He suspended his campaign in January after the Iowa caucuses and declared his support for the former president.

During a Fox News town hall event Tuesday in Greenville, South Carolina, Trump confirmed that South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and Ramaswamy are running for vice president.

GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley was also at CSRA Wednesday as she toured the state.

Watch a video of his full speech below.

As the Republican primary approaches, candidates and their supporters are doing everything they can to get votes by campaigning heavily across the state before Saturday.

I think we need to make a difference. And you can't just sit on the fence, either you stand for something or you'll fall for anything, said Stan Porter, who attended the campaign.

People waited in line for several hours to see Ramaswamy speak in support of the former president's campaign.

This is not a war between a man and a woman. It's not even really a war between mainstream Democrats and Republicans. It's deeper than that. This is a war between those of us who love the United States of America and our founding ideals and a fringe minority who hate this country and what we stand for, Ramaswamy said.

He talked about issues like securing the border, reviving the American dream, national security, national identity and pride, and much more, with confidence that Trump will beat Nikki Haley in this primary race.

Robert Oldendick, a political science professor at USC, said, “I think based on the results of the three primaries that came before us, as well as the polling data that we have, it appears that Donald Trump will win a fairly large victory. It's about 30 points, maybe a little less than that.

Ramaswamy says he wants the victory to be a historic electoral victory.

It's not that the electorate here doesn't like Nikki Haley, I think if she were running against any other candidate she would be ahead, but Donald Trump, not just in South Carolina but across the country, has this stronghold on the country. That's the base of the Republican Party and that's why it was so successful in the primaries, Oldendick said.

And many people in South Carolina say they're ready for a change.

Porter said: When I first arrived, I was never very sympathetic to the left or the right, the Republicans or the Democrats. I prayed for the person to vote for. And that's generally what I've tried to do. And you would have to be blind not to see that we need to make a change now.

This weekend, Donald Trump and Nikki Haley will both be in South Carolina trying to collect as many votes as possible as voters head to the polls.

