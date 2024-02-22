Politics
Untold story: When PM Narendra Modi 'referred' CJI DY Chandrachud to a vaidya during covid |
Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud inaugurated the Ayush Holistic Wellness Center at the Supreme Court on February 22. Talking about this, CJI DY Chandrachud said that he was associated with AYUSH since 2020. He also shared that when he was infected with COVID-19 for the second time, he took medicines of AYUSH only because he did not take any allopathic medicines at all. CJI DY Chandrachud said, “I have been associated with AYUSH since Covid broke out. I had a really bad bout with Covid and the Prime Minister called me and said, 'I think you have Covid and I hope you're okay.' “I realize that you are not in good shape but we will do everything. There is a Vaidya who is also a secretary at AYUSH and I will arrange a call with him who will send you medicines and everything.” I took AYUSH medicines when I had Covid. The 2nd and 3rd times I had Covid, I did not take any allopathic medicine… All the judges, their families and over 2,000 Supreme Court staff, I am very worried for them because they do not benefit from the facilities that the judges have. I want them to have a holistic lifestyle…I would like to thank Minister Sarbananda Sonowal…”
|
