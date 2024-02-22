Jokowi Says Mekaar Loan Distribution in South Sulawesi Reached Rp6.8 Trillion





Bisnis.comJAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) appreciates the value of loans to customers Each other in the province South Sulawesi which reached Rp6.8 trillion. He conveyed this during a visit to clients of the National Civil Capital (PNM)-assisted Prosperous Home Economy Development Program (Mekaar) in Pallantikang Field, Maros Regency, South Sulawesi Province. South, Thursday (2/22/2024). “I'm happy that in South Sulawesi, IDR 6.8 trillion was paid to customers, it's really big. “That is if IDR 6.8 trillion was disbursed and was channeled to the South Sulawesi Province,” he said, as quoted via Presidential Secretariat YouTube. According to him, the distribution of loans shows that customers in South Sulawesi have the enthusiasm to become productive economic actors. Nevertheless, the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia reminded customers to be careful in managing the loans they provide. The head of state encouraged the use of the loan as working capital or working capital. “If you take IDR 5 million from PNM, for example, I entrust this, take IDR 5 million, 100 percent of the IDR 5 million must be used for working capital, 100 percent of the IDR 5 million must be used for commercial capital. Don't let anyone wander anywhere. “It’s not mothers’ money, it’s all our money,” he said. Apart from this, Jokowi also encouraged his customers to save their business profits. With these savings, customers are encouraged to purchase consumer goods that can support their business. On this occasion, the former mayor of Solo also highlighted the key to success in business, namely the spirit of work and discipline in repaying loans. He believes both can become business capital for clients to advance in class. “If this character is trained, the character of enthusiasm for work, the character of discipline is trained, it will be very easy for mothers to advance in class. From micro to small, from small to medium, from medium to large, it's easy because the character is already formed.”The spirit of hard work, the spirit of discipline,” Jokowi concluded. Check out other news and articles at Google News

