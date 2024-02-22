Trump faces warning signs that his fundraising prowess may have limits in 2024 campaign





WASHINGTON — WASHINGTON (AP) Donald Trump's legendary ability to raise huge sums of political money may be colliding with a new and unpleasant reality.

Campaign finance reports released this week raised red flags, showing that two key committees in his political operation raised an anemic $13.8 million in January while collectively spending more than they have perceived. A major factor in these costs was Trump's millions of dollars in legal fees. a myriad of lawsuits.

The latest figures offer only a partial snapshot of the finances of Trump's operations, as other branches won't have to disclose their numbers until April. But Trump's dwindling cash flow presents an alarming picture of the heavy favorite to be the Republican Party's nominee for president, particularly in the eyes of potential donors who are not eager to subsidize Trump's legal challenges.

Despite Trump's threats of revenge, some are instead backing his latest rival, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who outraised Trump's primary campaign committee by nearly $3 million last month.

In a statement, Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt did not directly address campaign finances.

President Trump's campaign is fueled by small donors across the country, from all walks of life, who are fed up with Crooked Joe Biden's record inflation, open border invasion, crime and chaos, a Leavitt said. Voters do not want four more years of misery and destruction.

Asked specifically about the numbers, a Trump spokesperson texted a link to a Fox News article published Tuesday saying Trump was expected to raise $6 million at a fundraiser held that day.

Legal fees dominated Trump's spending in January, amounting to $3.7 million of the roughly $15 million spent by the two committees. One of the committees, Save America, held nearly $2 million in unpaid legal debts, records show.

Save America was also boosted by an infusion of money from a pro-Trump super PAC, which accounted for almost all of the money raised in January.

The committee received an additional $5 million in reimbursement from super PAC Make America Great Again Inc., which was initially funded with $60 million in funding from Save America in fall 2022. Instead From that, Trump campaign officials opted to recoup that money in installments, a cumulative total that now stands at $47 million, records show.

That left Trump's two committees with $36.6 million in cash, compared to Biden's $132 million in stock, for which he and the Democratic National Committee raised $42 million in January.

His endless drama and bills will exhaust the Republican Party and lead to even more election losses, Haley communications director Nachama Soloveichik said in a statement.

The latest tranche of bills comes at a sensitive time, as Trump orchestrates a takeover of the cash-strapped Republican National Committee, where he plans to install his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, as head number 2 in the party. Some RNC donors and committee members worry that Trump will soon turn to the RNC to help cover his legal costs as well, given that Trump has made allegations of legal persecution a pillar of his campaign.

Every penny will go to the #1 and only job of the RNC. It's about electing Donald J. Trump as president of the United States, Lara Trump said during a recent interview on the conservative network NewsMax.

The RNC is also facing headwinds, bringing in $8.7 million as of the end of January, according to reports.

What's not clear is how much of a strain his prodigious legal expenses will put on his finances, or those of the RNC.

Although Trump's strained financial situation is unusual for the front-runner to win a major party nomination, there is plenty of time for a turnaround. It's still early in the campaign and assuming he becomes the nominee, he will be able to raise money in concert with the RNC, which should allow a single donor to write a check worth more of a million dollars. This is an advantage that Biden and the DNC currently hold over him.

Over the past year, he has also used crucial moments in his ongoing legal drama, including his impeachment hearings, to turn on a spigot of campaign cash from his broad base of conservative supporters. Lots of chips in small quantities online.

Trump entered the 2024 race with more than $100 million, much of which was raised in the early days after his loss to Biden in 2020, when he bombarded his supporters with solicitations for an election defense fund .

His current financial woes put him in a familiar, if unwelcome, position that echoes the 2020 presidential race, when he and his aides spent $1 billion and a significant financial advantage over Biden with little to show for it. . This time, the legal fees turned out to be a loss, costing more than $80 million over the past two years, records show.

The Democrats reacted with joy.

“It’s been a tough few weeks if you’re Donald Trump and you also love money,” said Ammar Moussa, a Biden campaign spokesperson. The RNC had its worst fundraising year in decades, it's losing money and now Trump is entering the general election with the weakest operation in recent history.

