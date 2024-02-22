News – The Russian government





Dmitry Chernyshenko had a working meeting with Chen Wu, Vice Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernychenko had a working meeting with Chen Wu, Vice Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, during the Future Games tournament in Kazan. The officials discussed the development of Russian-Chinese bilateral relations, as well as joint sports initiatives. At the beginning of the meeting, Dmitry Chernyshenko congratulated the members of the Chinese delegation on the occasion of the Chinese Lunar New Year (Spring Festival). This year, Russia and China celebrate the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. Russian-Chinese relations have reached an unprecedented level and continue to develop steadily. We will widely celebrate this important anniversary for our countries, said the Deputy Prime Minister. Dmitry Chernychenko stressed that sports contacts are a very important aspect of bilateral relations. He thanked the Chinese side for showing solidarity regarding the inadmissibility of using sports as a tool of pressure and politicization of sports. We are convinced that China, a major sporting and technological power, will become an active supporter of the Phygital movement. We are sincerely happy that a sufficiently large delegation of Chinese athletes will participate in the 1st Future Games in Kazan. I hope that they will achieve good results and victories and that they will appreciate the organization of this tournament, underlined the Deputy Prime Minister. Dmitry Chernychenko added that the two sides held intense and detailed political dialogue last year, including at the highest level. Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping held two large-scale meetings in Moscow and Beijing. This year also began with discussions between heads of state. China and Russia are strategic partners. We have arrived expressly on the instructions of our leader, Xi Jinping, to congratulate you on this holiday, the successful start of the Future Games. The opening ceremony was enlarged and varied, congratulations. Russian-Chinese relations have become increasingly strong in recent years, making progress in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields. It is important to fully unleash the potential of available cooperation mechanisms and promote interaction in areas such as education, green energy, information and communications technologies and AI. Organizing several years of Russian and Chinese culture creates additional opportunities to deepen our ties, Chen Wu said. Chen Wu also noted that Chinese athletes will continue to participate in international tournaments on Russian territory and specialized agencies will coordinate relevant issues. Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin, who participated in the meeting, discussed future plans to expand bilateral cooperation in the field of sports and fitness. Although the years of sports cooperation between Russia and China (2022-2023) have officially ended, we want to expand sports cooperation. We continue to implement the memorandum signed during the Russian-Chinese negotiations in Beijing in the presence of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Chinese Premier of the State Council Li Qiang. Russia plans to organize major international sporting events in an open format. Vladivostok is currently hosting the first Primorye International Children's Sports Games, in which more than 100 Chinese athletes are participating. We invite Chinese athletes to participate in the BRICS Sports Games, the World Friendship Games, the 8th Asian Children's International Summer Sports Games, as well as the 4th Russian-Chinese Winter Youth Games , which will take place in January 2025 in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, and at the 10th Summer Games in 2025 or 2026 in Russia, added Oleg Matytsin. . Dmitry Chernychenko suggested holding additional joint field training sessions at Russian sports facilities throughout 2024. Ambassador-at-Large Mikhail Khorev, special envoy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for international sports cooperation, also took part in the meeting. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Russian Federation Zhang Hanhui, Special Representative of the Chinese Government for Eurasian Affairs Li Huian and Deputy Head of the General Administration of Sports Zhang Jiasheng represented the Chinese side .

