Gaza Strip President argues with 'Boris Johnson over proroguing Parliament'

In an exclusive interview with the Holyrood Weekly podcast after an afternoon of chaos in the House of Commons, Owen Thompson blasted Lindsay Hoyle's decision to allow debate on a Labor amendment to the motion, effectively killing off the chance for MPs to formally vote on a ceasefire. Middle East.

Hoyle found himself fighting to retain his post as Speaker of the House of Commons on Thursday as dozens of MPs signed a motion of no confidence following the farcical debate.

We told how Hoyle ignored his senior adviser's advice on parliamentary procedure not to deviate from the norm because it would risk leading to a situation where the SNP motion would not even be voted on.

Labor's amendment passed unopposed because deputy speaker Rosie Winterton said the yes votes had won without a vote.

This decision was heavily criticized by both the SNP and the Conservatives.

Serious questions



Thompson also called for an investigation into Hoyle's decision, after reports suggested Labor leader Keir Starmer had personally intervened and urged the president to allow his party's motion to be debated, in order to avoid a rebellion by its deputies.

Thompson told The Nationals podcast that there were some examples of former Speaker John Bercow overruling advice from House of Commons clerks regarding Brexit.

The suggestion I have heard from some is that it [Bercow] We thought he was doing this to try to protect the constitution and all that kind of stuff, Thompson said.

It was not a matter of political party. He was doing it because he somehow believed that he was doing the right thing to protect because of the Constitution.

So some are saying that in many ways what Hoyle did last night, because it seems outwardly political to protect the Labor Party, is far worse than anything Bercow did.

This is where Boris Johnson illegally prorogued Parliament. That's the kind of level we're at.

Johnson's advice to the Queen that the suspension of Westminster parliament in 2019, at the height of the Brexit process, was later found to be unlawful. Supreme Court judges unanimously agreed that the former conservative prime minister's advice to the late monarch was unlawful, void and of no effect.

Thompson added that the advice from the Commons clerks was very clear and he did not understand why Hoyle ignored it.

I mean you see all the reports about the possibility that he was bullied or intimidated by Keir Starmer directly, there clearly needs to be an investigation into what happened there and how that advice was given, he said.

Thompson added: There are some really serious questions that need to be answered about all of this.

Spin work



Starmer said on Thursday afternoon that he had categorically denied threatening Hoyle over the choice of the amendment aimed at avoiding a Labor rebellion.

Earlier, former Labor House of Commons leader Geoff Hoont told LBC that Hoyle was reflecting the cross-party situation by allowing the amendment to be heard.

Part of the problem is that the rules of procedure of the House were developed when there was a government and an official opposition, and do not really reflect the modern situation where a wide range of different parties present amendments and motions, he said. said.

Thompson laughed when Hoon's comments were put to him. He said: I'm laughing because I heard that almost word for word from Neil Kinnock. [below]on TV last night – it's almost word for word.

This is clearly the Labor line, that this was done in one way or another to protect

There are two things about this – if you want to consider changing this stuff, that's fair enough.

The Speaker has asked the Procedure Committee to look at how this could be improved or changed or whatever – that's fair enough.

But Thompson argued that the timing of the decision — amid a debate that has garnered much attention and intensification — was concerning.

He added: Why do it at the moment when it literally happens and not at a moment where you take the time to step back and allow things to happen and then introduce a new process – you don't decide unilaterally of a new process. process, implement it immediately without telling anyone, then have someone else go look at it.

So, on the one hand, this is complete nonsense.

Thompson also said that if the Speaker had wanted to take into account the views of a wide range of parties, he would have also included the LibDems amendment.

He said: If he really wanted to make sure that all points of view were taken into account, well, why didn't he take that one into account as well?

They can't square the circle, Labor is in turmoil because they know they have been caught trying to bend the rules to protect their own interests and solve a problem.

I mean, according to some reports, they were facing a rebellion from at least 100 of their MPs who wanted to vote for our motion.

A distraction



Thompson admitted it was debatable whether the SNP amendment calling for an immediate ceasefire would have passed if MPs had been able to vote on it. However, he criticized the use of unauthorized methods to prevent the discussion from taking place.

The debate took place as more than 29,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, have been killed by Israeli attacks. Yet the humanitarian scale of the conflict has been mired by wrangling over Westminster procedure, leaving many MPs frustrated.

We wanted to focus on all the issues related to the situation in Gaza, the need for a ceasefire and unfortunately the antics of some people have distracted the attention somewhat, Thompson said.

But we stayed focused and the way it ended was just disappointing, in that it was supposed to be our opposition day and we didn't even get to vote on the motion that we had presented.

Thompson also hit back at Labor's claims that the SNP had engaged in a political operation by calling for the debate, insisting the party's position had been consistent since the October 7 attacks.

However, as Labor's amendment motion passed, which still called for a ceasefire despite the controversy surrounding it, Thompson said he was glad that some good had come out of the chaos.

He added: Taking a step back, I am pleased that the Commons has taken the position and supported an immediate ceasefire.

I am also pleased that we have succeeded in getting British workers to shout and fight for an immediate ceasefire.

He added that SNP MPs intended to vote for the Labor amendment, if given the chance.

