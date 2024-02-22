What could happen after a new inauguration of Donald Trump





Generally, Donald Trump's articulated plans for his presidency are nebulous. It’s partly tactical; he has in the past suggested that offering details tied his hands in a way he didn't like. It's also partly because he doesn't really seem to pay that much attention to the specifics of the job. His presidency was mostly made up of things that happened, some during his initiation, which he then turned into a success story.

During a conversation Tuesday with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Trump was asked what would be the first thing he would do to address the border, if he were inaugurated in January 2025.

There are two things I'm going to do, Trump replied. Number one is the drill, the baby drill. And the other thing is I had the most secure border in the history of our country. Recorded history, because I can't tell you about 1,000 years ago, but by far the recorded history of the frontier. And then he came up with a pastiche of things he did that were cobbled together into a success story. Plus an aside about President Biden in a swimsuit.

Sign up for How to Read This Chart, a weekly data newsletter from Philip Bump

Even this two-part plan is just a rumor. In December, Trump appeared on Fox News for a similar conversation with Sean Hannity. During that discussion, Trump focused on energy production and the border, which he would do if re-elected. So when Hannity asked him if he intended to be a dictator, Trump replied that he wouldn't be for long, at least.

He wouldn't be a dictator before day one, Trump said. Let's close the border. And we were drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I'm not a dictator, okay?

So now this is his line: from day one, he will increase oil production and close the border. Ingraham asks what he's going to do when he takes office, he says increase oil production and close the border (even though Ingraham only asked about the border).

Americans would then be entitled to wonder what Trump would actually do if he returned to power, beyond the simple applause he gives on Fox News. And to answer that question, we have to look at the machinations and rhetoric of his allies, the people who, during his presidency, ended up designing and implementing these various things that became part of Trump's success story.

On Wednesday, the Washington Post explored one specific policy area where these plans are most firmly fleshed out: immigration. From this report:

Trump promises that as president, he would immediately launch the largest national deportation operation in American history. As a model, he cites an Eisenhower-era program known as Operation Wetback, using a derogatory slur against Mexican migrants. The operation used military tactics to round up and expel migrant workers, sometimes transporting them in dangerous conditions that resulted in some deaths. Former administration officials and policy experts said mounting an even larger operation today would face a bottleneck in detention space, a problem that Trump adviser, Stephen Miller, and other allies have proposed a solution by building mass expulsion camps.

It's important to note that Trump highlighted the same deportation effort when he was a candidate in 2015. When he was president, he did not implement it. This, again, is the central question of a second Trump term: Would his increased confidence and greater familiarity with the levers of power mean he would be more likely to act on his most extreme impulses? Or are these just things he says until he's in the White House, at which point he does a few sporadic things during the week before going golfing on the weekend?

One expected difference is that there would be more people campaigning for specific sporadic things, among them Miller. That Trump is committed to implementing his promises is one thing. But he would likely arrive at the White House with a coterie of people eager to act quickly on his behalf.

It is therefore more important to take into account the various external articulations of political platforms. Trump's team is giving its scattershot presentation of what he hopes to do if re-elected, a plan it calls Agenda47. (The Agenda47 campaign website contains mostly videos of Trump riffing on things.) Then there's the agenda compiled by Millers America First Policy Institute. The Heritage Foundation, meanwhile, already has 900 pages of proposals it calls Project 2025. Together, it's a long buffet of far-right possibilities. What actually gets done will probably depend on who is given a plate.

Politico explored a subset of possible Trump actions this week, those focused on protecting and elevating right-wing Christian politics and Christian nationalism.

The article notes that Trump pledged to create a new federal task force on combating anti-Christian bias, led by a fully reformed, fair and just Justice Department, during a campaign stop in Iowa last December. This is telling, given that it is a precise and informed formulation of a promise he made in January 2016. He then said that, if he won, Christianity would have power. If I'm here, you'll have a lot of power, you won't need anyone else.

So what could a focused, familiar Trump do to reinforce this worldview? Politicians Alexander Ward and Heidi Przybyla highlight Heritage's proposals:

He argues that policies that support LGBTQ+ rights, subsidize single motherhood, and penalize marriage should be repealed because subjective notions of gender identity threaten Americans' fundamental freedoms.

It also proposes increasing oversight of reporting on abortion and maternal mortality in states, requiring the Food and Drug Administration to revoke approval of chemical drugs for abortion, and protecting employers' religious and moral objections. who deny contraceptive coverage to their employees.

There are many other things that Trump presented as priorities during his election campaign. There is no reason to doubt that he would actively attempt to erase protections afforded to public employees so that he could install people who share his policy priorities into the federal bureaucracy. In a sense, it's a microcosm of his larger goal: to win the White House, then gild the leadership of people generally going in the same direction as him. Like these leaders, MAGA-aligned bureaucrats might then become interested in their pet causes and interests.

You'll notice that much of the above depends on ideological allies, as is always the case with a presidency. Repealing policies often means passing legislation or having allies in the justice system. Trump's second term would be greatly aided by his three Supreme Court appointments in his first term, for example. Any effort to bring about change through executive orders, for example, would be supported by the conservative majority on the nation's highest court.

When it comes to foreign policy, Trump could act largely unilaterally. International leaders would likely return to a form of statesmanship centered on flattering the president. European members of NATO are already developing contingency plans for their continental defense. The Mexican government is already wary of Trump's insistence that he could use force to combat drug cartels in his country.

Where Trump could act forcefully and without external coercion, he would likely try to do so. His lamentations about not deploying the military in response to the protests almost certainly mean he will use this issue as a litmus test when staffing his administration, thereby reducing friction should he later decide to do so. TO DO. He would seek an attorney general who would not hesitate to launch investigations into his enemies, someone who looks much more like William P. Barr than Jeffrey B. Sessions III. During his first term, he clearly expressed his willingness to grant pardons based on his political allegiances; this would undoubtedly continue.

Trump has already fostered a political environment in which far-right voices and ideas are given oxygen. The fact that there are competing plans for a second Trump term reflects the space Trump has created for those plans to exist, the confidence in his chances, and the eagerness of right-wing actors to be granted the power to go forward. What Trump might do in a second term will depend on what he chooses to do with his limited executive power and, much more broadly, who he brings with him.

He has spoken of extreme actions before. This time, however, it could better empower extremist actors to achieve them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2024/02/22/trump-second-term-extremism/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos