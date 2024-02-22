Turkey's Central Bank maintains interest rates at 45% for the first time in 8 months





ANKARA Turkey's central bank on Thursday held interest rates at 45%, suspending rate hikes for the first time in eight months, while maintaining its commitment to resume tightening if the inflation outlook continues to deteriorate . The monetary policy stance will be strengthened in the event of a significant and persistent deterioration in the inflation outlook, the bank's Monetary Policy Committee said in a statement after its monthly meeting. The current level of the policy rate will be maintained until there is a significant and sustainable decline in the underlying trend of monthly inflation, the statement added. The committee cited continued moderation in domestic demand as well as a range of other factors to explain its decision to keep rates steady. The move was widely expected, with the bank's management signaling earlier this month that it would suspend hikes after eight consecutive increases that gradually raised the country's key rates from 8.5% to the current level between last June and January next. Thursday's monetary policy committee meeting was the first held under the bank's new governor, Fatih Karahan, who took office after his predecessor, Gaye Erkan, resigned earlier this month following accusations of bad conduct. Karahan was previously Erkan's deputy and was recruited in July alongside two deputy central bank chiefs, Cevdet Akcay and Hatice Karahan, as part of a major overhaul in the management of the country's economy following re-election of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in May. As Turkey faces one of its worst cost-of-living crises, Erdogan abandoned after May's elections his unconventional monetary policy of keeping interest rates low despite soaring inflation and appointed traditional economists to lead the economy. Turkey's annual inflation soared to 64.86% in January, with a monthly consumer price rise of 6.7%, according to official data. This is a groundbreaking story that has been updated since its initial publication.

