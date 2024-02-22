Imran wants IMF program stopped for 'electoral fraud'





Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan will write a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over allegations of fraud in the February 8 general elections, officials said. his side.

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail after a meeting with Imran Khan, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and party chief Senator Ali Zafar confirmed Khan's plan to 'send the letter to the IMF today.

Zafar stressed the importance of good governance, saying that “the IMF and the European Union have their own mandate, and good governance is the merit of the IMF.” He went on to say that international organizations refrain from engaging with countries lacking democratic practices.

“The whole world saw that people's vote was stolen in Pakistan,” Zafar remarked, emphasizing that “democracy cannot function on the basis of theft.” He explained: “When lending institutions see that there is no democracy, they do not grant loans.”

Detailing their strategy, Zafar said: “Our letter will be addressed to the IMF, and if the IMF wants a discussion, an audit of the rigged elections must precede any dialogue. » He stressed: “When rigging is proven, a rectification must take place before the IMF's commitment. »

Furthermore, Zafar stressed, “Our deal with the IMF is contingent on an audit against manipulation,” adding, “We have urged the IMF to ensure free and fair elections in Pakistan.”

The development comes days after international credit rating agency Fitch warned that close results from the Feb. 8 general election and resulting short-term political uncertainty could complicate efforts to reach a financing deal with the IMF.

“It appears that it will be a coalition of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan People's Party, despite the strong performance of candidates associated with Imran Khan's PTI in the elections,” said the credit rating agency in its report on Pakistan's economy released on Monday.

On Tuesday, party president Barrister Gohar Ali Khan had warned that if the election results were not published in Form 45, it could impact Pakistan's prospects on the IMF programme.

“We demand that the Chief Election Commissioner, Sikandar Sultan Raja, resigns immediately to ensure accountability and restore confidence in the electoral process. The correct results must be published under public mandate,” Gohar concluded.

