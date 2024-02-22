Trump now owes more than $500 million. How will he pay? | Donald Trump





On the agenda: prevail over the cash flow crisis

Donald Trump has many major financial decisions to make following Friday's order by Judge Arthur Engoron that he owes more than $350 million in fines in his New York and US business fraud case. time is running out for him to take them.

He basically has two options: pay now, or potentially pay a lot more later.

The court gave the former US president 30 days from the verdict, March 17, to determine what to do. But the $350 million verdict is just the beginning: Engoron's ruling also ordered Trump to pay additional prejudgment interest, dating back to when New York Attorney General Letitia James began its investigation in March 2019.

The attorney general's office has calculated that the interest owed so far brings the current total he owes to more than $450 million; the statutory 9% annual interest rate will continue to accumulate to more than $600,000 per week unless Trump invests the entire amount.

Since Trump plans to appeal the verdict, the only ways to suspend interest collection are to either place the entire amount in an escrow account controlled by New York State or find a company willing to help him deposit a bond that will guarantee the State that it can. pay the penalties if his appeals fail for a hefty fee, of course.

It is unclear whether Trump has the cash to pay the full amount. Trump said under oath last year that he had about $400 million in liquid assets, not quite enough to cover what he would need to put in escrow.

As the American Guardian's Hugo Lowell reported Monday: “Trump's preference is to avoid using his own money while he appeals.” But to get a bond, Trump would have to find a company willing to do business with him and would then have to pay a premium to the bond company and offer collateral, likely in the form of his most valuable assets, like his real estate holdings. .

Trump is also hampered by restrictions imposed by the verdicts that prohibit his company from seeking a loan from any company doing business in New York for the next three years, potentially limiting his options for obtaining the money needed for that obligation.

E Jean Carroll in New York federal court. Photograph: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

And remember, that's not all he's owed in recent court rulings. Trump has already put $5.5 million into a state-controlled escrow account to cover the first defamation judgment he owes to E Jean Carroll. He still owes Carroll $83 million following a late January federal court ruling that he had again defamed her.

So far, Trump has refused to say what his plan is. When asked Wednesday during a Fox News town hall how he plans to pay his legal fines, he instead compared his defeat in court to Vladimir Putin's apparent murder of Alexei Navalny, Russia's main political foe. the Russian strongman. It’s a form of Navalny, he remarked, dodging the question.

Attorney General James told ABC News on Tuesday that she was prepared to ask the judge to seize his assets if Trump couldn't or wouldn't pay the amount, including some of his most iconic properties. Yes, I watch 40 Wall Street every day, she said.

It is unlikely that things will get to that point. But while winning the presidency this year might give him the power to end the federal criminal cases he faces, it won't help him shrug off his civil liability in New York state court.

That will remain with him if he doesn't prevail on appeal, said Eric Talley, a law professor at Columbia University.

Tight scheduleStormy Daniels speaks as she leaves federal court in New York, April 16, 2018. Photograph: Lucas Jackson/Reuters

New York Judge Juan Merchan officially set March 25 as the start date for Trump's secret trial against Stormy Daniels last Thursday, making it Trump's first criminal case just weeks after his team expected that he is blocking the GOP nomination for president. The trial is expected to last about six weeks, meaning the verdict could come around mid-May.

The timing of Trump's three other pending criminal trials is all uncertain, but major developments are expected soon and will give us a much better idea of ​​which, if any, will come to fruition before the election.

In Georgia, the criminal trial for election interference is in limbo until Judge Scott McAfee rules on whether there was a potential conflict of interest justifying the removal of Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis. of the case due to her romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor she hired. for the case. Willis, Wade and others testified in court late last week. McAfee could hold an additional hearing on the matter before making a decision, which could come as early as next week.

In Washington DC, the criminal trial over Trump's conduct on or before January 6 is pending before the US Supreme Court, pending a decision on whether to pursue his request for presidential criminal immunity.

If they decide to simply allow a lower court ruling against him to stand, the trial could resume in late spring. If they decide to look into it, the big question is how quickly they will decide to do so. An expedited timeline might allow enough time for the trial to take place, but if they take their time, it would pretty much kill the trial's chances.

And in Florida, where Trump faces criminal charges for mishandling national security documents, Judge Aileen Cannon has scheduled a March 1 conference to determine whether Trump's defense motions will push back the originally scheduled date of start of his trial on May 20. (It seems likely that this is the case.)

Will it matter? Donald Trump in 1987, flying in his Puma helicopter from New York to Atlantic City. Photograph: Joe McNally/Getty Images

The American opinion columnist for the Guardian, Sidney Blumenthal, points out that Trump failed his business empire despite a huge head start: The hundreds of millions that Fred Trump granted to his son could not prevent him from ruin the family inheritance.

Meanwhile, Guardian US reporter Sam Levine questions whether Willis can regain control of the Georgia election interference case after scrutiny of her personal life, even if she is allowed to stay. In the court of public opinion, Trump's defense lawyers may have already won, he writes. Like it or not, Willis has moved to the center of the affair. It is unclear whether she will manage to leave the witness stand and return to the prosecutor's table.

And Guardian reporter George Chidi looks at Willis's court appearances, saying the audience he cares about most (besides the judge deciding the fate of the case) are the voters of Atlanta who will decide to re-elect her in November. By showing her grief and rage, she humanizes herself before this audience, he writes, who are likely to be sympathetic to the horrors of a black professional's love life broadcast like a reality TV show to American audiences as a legal ploy by Trump's defendants.

Pals and victimsPeter Navarro Photography: The Guardian

A federal judge threatened to hold former Trump aide Peter Navarro in contempt for refusing to obey his order to return presidential documents in his possession to the National Archives, and gave him until March 21 to provide them . Navarro is having a difficult month: He has already been sentenced to four months in prison in a separate case for refusing a subpoena to appear before the House committee on January 6, and is expected to begin serving that sentence in the coming weeks after that a judge rejected his appeal.

Photograph by Sidney Powell: The Guardian

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected appeals from seven Trump 2020 campaign lawyers, including Sidney Powell, to pay legal fees and face other sanctions for filing a lawsuit filled with falsehoods. statements about this election.

And after?

Thursday Deadline for Trump team to file pretrial motions in its Florida classified documents case. Trump's team telegraphed that it would file a number of suppressive motions aimed at delaying the case.

Any day now, the U.S. Supreme Court could decide at any time whether or not it will overturn the lower court ruling that rejected Trump's request for presidential immunity during his criminal trial in Washington, D.C. .

As early as next week, the Supreme Court is expected to rule soon on whether the 14th Amendment's insurrection clause allows Colorado to remove Trump from its presidential ballot. During oral arguments in court two weeks ago, the judges indicated that such a situation was very unlikely to occur.

March 1 Scheduling conference in Florida documents case to determine whether Cannon's previously scheduled May 20 trial date will be met.

March 17 Deadline for Trump to appeal civil fraud verdict.

March 25 Secret trial begins in New York.

