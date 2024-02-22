



T the year of the dragon, one of the 12 creatures of the chinese zodiac, began on february 10. But some Chinese state media have called it the year of long time in their reports in English. Loon (pronounced like the long English word) sounds like the Mandarin term for dragon. It's more appropriate, says the government Beijing Daily, because Western dragons are evil monsters, while Chinese dragons are noble and benevolent. They are said to bring good luck. Dragons hold a special place in Chinese culture. They were once the symbol of the emperor. Some Chinese, including the country's supreme leader, Xi Jinping, call themselves descendants of the dragon. But in China and other countries, dragons come in all shapes and sizes. There are good dragons in Western mythology and culture. One of them appears, for example, on the Welsh flag. Another one called Puff, made famous by the musical group Peter, Paul and Mary, seems quite nice. Meanwhile, there are Chinese tales about long time which eat children and evoke devastating floods. The word dragon therefore seems to be a good translation for long time. But Chinese state media has another reason to prefer the term Mandarin. They hope it will make the country friendlier. China's association with fearsome dragons has contributed to the Western perception that they are a threat, writes Ding Gang, editor-in-chief of the People's Daily, the spokesperson for the Communist Party. If Westerners considered China more as a friendly country long time, they would not fear its rise, says Mr. Ding. Never mind China's efforts to disrupt the global liberal order. China often changes its language to make political points. In recent years, English editions of state media have increasingly replaced the word Tibet with Xizang, the Mandarin word for the region, to downplay its history of independence from the rest of China. Government officials have also started using Mandarin words to refer to disputed territories claimed by China in the South China Sea. For example, Renai Reef, also claimed by the Philippines, is now generally referred to as Renai Jiao on the English version of the Chinese Foreign Ministry website (jiao is Mandarin for reef). Many netizens have mocked efforts to rename the Chinese dragon a friendly fire-eater. Should China be known internationally as Zhongguo, some wonder, the transliteration of its name into Mandarin. But the word long time could still catch on, at least among English-speaking Chinese. About two-thirds of respondents in a poll on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, said they preferred it to the word dragon. Change the definition of words, one commentator wrote, and the world will slowly change. Subscribers can sign up for Drum Tower, our new weekly newsletter, to understand what the world is doing to China and what China is doing to the world.

