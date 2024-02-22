Warren Buffett laid out the reason for the failure of Trump's business ventures decades before the fraud case: “Where did Donald Trump go wrong?” The big problem with Donald Trump is that he never did the right thing.





Following a landmark ruling that required former President Donald Trump to pay $355 million for fraudulently increasing the value of his properties, a ruling that bars him from serving as a director in a company based in New York for three years, Warren Buffett's ideas during a lecture series at Notre Dame in 1991 are eerily accurate.

Buffett, whose reputation as a legendary investor and guiding force behind Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is well established, used the conferences to articulate a critical examination of Trump's business methodologies, specifically targeting his penchant for leverage on debt.

His analysis, maintained at TilsonFunds.com, pointed out that Trump's overreliance on leverage was a fundamental flaw.

The big problem with Donald Trump is that he has never succeeded, Buffett said, adding that Trump's strategy of borrowing money heavily to finance acquisitions was wrong from the start.

According to Buffett, Trump was able to secure loans for properties at prices well above their value, creating a significant disparity between the true value of his assets and the debt incurred to acquire them.

He was good at borrowing money. If you look at his assets, what he paid to acquire them and what he borrowed to get them, there was never any real equity, Buffett said, highlighting the precarious financial base on which Trump built his empire.

Buffett's thoughts during the conference went beyond financial criticism to encompass a broader view of success and failure in business. He emphasized that intelligence alone does not guarantee success; rather, it is the ability to use capabilities effectively and avoid critical errors.

I've seen all kinds of people with tremendous IQs who end up failing on Wall Street or in business because they overextended themselves, he said.

This comment highlights Buffett's belief in the importance of self-awareness and avoiding overindebtedness, which he identifies as a key factor in business failures.

The wisdom Buffett imparted to his audience also included a warning against the lure of leverage, a principle he adhered to throughout his illustrious career.

You really don't really need much leverage in this world. If you're smart, you'll make a lot of money without borrowing, Buffett said, arguing for a conservative approach to financing that prioritizes sustainability over rapid expansion at the cost of increasing debt.

Although Buffett's criticism of Trump's business strategies applies today, Trump had already encountered several significant business challenges by the time the speech was given.

His adventures in the casino and hotel industries, notably in Atlantic City, New Jersey, were marked by financial difficulties and eventual bankruptcies. The Trump Taj Mahal, one of his most ambitious projects, filed for bankruptcy in 1991, following a pattern of over-indebtedness and financial mismanagement that Buffett had warned against.

This was not an isolated incident; The Trump Plaza Hotel also filed for bankruptcy around the same time, a recurring theme of the financial overextendedness of Trump's businesses.

