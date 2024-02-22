Politics
Bring on the Tucker vs. Johnson deathmatch
As the Russians say, nothing is real and everything is possible. I am first struck by the role of men who have been fired or who have resigned from a star position, Tucker, Glenn, Boris, only to resurface as the voice of the common people, opposing the machine . In reality, it is only an intra-elite competition.
Carlson's crime, in the eyes of many journalists, was not doing the interview, but getting the interview, when they did not. Otherwise, what are we really saying? That no one should speak to a foreign head of state in times of conflict? Yet Trevor McDonald interviewed Saddam Hussein on the eve of the Gulf War, and Mike Wallace spoke with Ayatollah Khomeni weeks after Iranian students took American embassy staff hostage.
On the other hand, I don't remember Wallace visiting a supermarket in Tehran to drool over the fresh produce, which is precisely what Tucker did in Moscow. No, it wasn't the Putin movie that turned our stomachs; These were the DVD extras.
In a series of video shorts, Carlson talked about the beautiful Moscow Metro, loved the coin-operated shopping carts, and noted how cheap the goods are in stores. It doesn't matter that goods are cheap only in comparison to dollar wages; for someone earning ruble, they are damn expensive.
Forget that coin trolleys have been operating in the UK for years and are derided here as proof of the death of trust. No, the most interesting was Tucker's praise of socialist realist art for those subways commissioned by Stalin during the neoclassical phase of Soviet architecture (largely a copy of Chicago and New York: the Americans didn't no idea how much Russians admire them).
During the Cold War, the American right saw nothing good in the Soviet Union. Yeltsin eventually converted to capitalism when he visited a supermarket in Texas and realized the range of products available even to the poor. Today, in a reversal of history, conservatives are going gaga in Moscow's markets, and Tucker suggested that Russia's abundance will radicalize you against Western leaders who divert their resources to unnecessary wars. As if Putin is not an invader in Ukraine but simply a passage on his way to a peace rally.
As Jon Stewart has always said on TV and as funny as ever, Carlson TV's goal is to realign conservatism with Russia, because Russia is perceived as anti-woke. It's about taking someone else's fight (Ukraine) and making it about your local issue (pronouns and pride flags), whatever issue is generating clicks and money for good old Tucker.
So maybe a Carlson vs. Johnson debate would be worth having, if only to explain to Tucker what he thinks about the war itself and not the peripheral issues of the beggars in the trains metro or the price of bread. In turn, Carlson can bring up Putin's claim, made one-on-one, that Boris sabotaged the Istanbul peace talks by telling Ukraine to fight to the end.
You see, I'm not convinced that Boris would win a dialogue. Watching him explain himself in the recent, superb BBC documentary on Ukraine, I was reminded of the grandiose, engaging prose that masked a lack of detail, recalling a government that was often run by instinct rather than by the brain.
As prime minister, Boris made the UK Ukraine's best friend, its biggest cheerleader on the world stage, pushing it to feats of self-sacrifice that evoked the Spartans. But it is now clear that Russia has a long-term military advantage. A negotiated settlement appears likely. So what has this conflict of attrition achieved and, if Boris sees the ceasefire talks as a capitulation, what is his alternative plan? This is a conversation that needs to happen.
If Boris wants money, for himself or for the war widows of Donbas, I'm sure Tucker can afford it. Twitter will be happy to host the debate. But one condition: just as Putin forced Carlson to go to Moscow, Boris must bring him to the English village where he is hiding. Let Tucker ride our beautiful buses (some of the artistic graffiti also dates from the 1930s) and sample the delights of the city. Local Asda. Our carts go around in circles.
